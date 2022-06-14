Frosted Flakes: Massages and Gold Medals

I hope everyone is finding some great ways to beat the heat this week. It seems like these temps came out of no where.

Yesterday I finally used the massage gift card that my husband got me months ago. As I was getting my massage, I was thinking that I need to schedule them more often. More often than once every couple years. Then as I went to pay, to my great surprise I had two gift cards in the system. So when they asked if I’d like to schedule another, I got that puppy set up immediately.

The weird thing about this is that my husband told me that I’d been to the place before, but I never remember going there. So when I discovered a second gift card, I asked if he got me one to there before and he said he did. He swears that I used it, I swear I have never gone there before. I feel like he might have gotten me a gift card and either he forgot to give it to me or I forgot to go get a massage (that doesn’t sound like me). Either way, I get another massage next month and I can’t wait!

Now on to your flakes.

Nebraska

Allick, Rodriguez Claim Gold at Pan American Cup - University of Nebraska

The U.S. Women's U21 National Team - with Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick and libero Lexi Rodriguez - defeated Argentina 3-1 (25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14) on

McKewon: On 'metrics,' the dig at Nebraska in Athlon and nonconference games | Football | omaha.com

Sam McKewon ranks the Big Ten nonconference games and examines the harshest lines in Athlon's anonymous coach critique of Nebraska football.

Van Poppel on Nebraska commit: "This is where I want to be and want to play"

2023 four-star Riley Van Poppel walks through his Huskers commitment

Kobelt Named Husker Assistant Coach - University of Nebraska

Nebraska Men's Tennis Head Coach Sean Maymi announced the hiring of Peter Kobelt as the newest member of the Nebraska coaching staff.

Elsewhere

Quarterback Lamar Jackson back with Baltimore Ravens for first time this offseason

Lamar Jackson's return comes a day before the Ravens' three-day mandatory minicamp begins. Jackson, a former league MVP, is entering the fifth-year option season on his rookie deal.

Bryson DeChambeau, Soon Heading to LIV Golf, Sees 'A Lot of Good' In New Series - Morning Read

The 2020 U.S. Open champion had a quick change of mind in joining the new Saudi-backed circuit and now sees it as adding value to the game.

WWE announces second class of college athletes to receive name, image, likeness agreements

WWE has announced that 15 college athletes, including basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, cheer and dance, and football players, will receive its second round of name, image and likeness agreements.

How a lawsuit from SU’s lacrosse and softball teams forever changed women’s college sports - syracuse.com

SEC reportedly files brief to support NCAA's attempt to prevent college athletes from becoming 'employees'

SEC reportedly makes its thoughts on the matter known.

Columbia County gymnast to be part of college sports history | WJBF

Lakeside High School graduate Hycei White is about to make college gymnastics history before she even competes.

College football’s best September games in 2022 season - Sports Illustrated

Notre Dame vs Ohio State, Georgia vs Oregon and Alabama vs Texas are among the early schedule highlights.