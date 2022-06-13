Texas Defensive Lineman Riley Van Poppel Commits To Our Beloved Huskers!

Nebraska picked up another commit for the 2023 cycle as defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel from Argyle, Texas committed today to our beloved Huskers.

Poppel is 6-4, 270 pounds, and a 4-star recruit according to 247. They rank him as the 372nd best player nationally, and 56th best player in Texas. He’s ranked as an interior offensive lineman, but Nebraska is looking at him as a defensive dude.

Riley is the son of former MLB pitcher Todd Van Poppel.

Poppel picked Nebraska after visiting in March. Erik Chinander won him over 22 other schools, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, TCU, Texas Tech, Florida State and Arkansas.

Here are some highlights from Hudl. This should play through several videos so you can get an idea of Poppel on both offense and defense.

This puts the Nebraska 2023 class at eight commitments. Offensive linemen Gunnar Gottula, Brock Knutson, and Sam Sledge are on board, as are receiver Jaidyn Doss, tight end Benjamin Brahmer and cornerback Dwight Bootle. And don’t forget quarterback William “Pop” Watson! (I almost did.)

Welcome to Nebraska, Mr. Van Poppel!