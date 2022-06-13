Frosted Flakes: Rat Rescuers, Eating Mummies, and a Heat Wave

I live in a rural area (I know, duh) but am relatively close to paved roads. Our little gravel road usually only carries traffic that is purposeful. No ones drives down our road just because. They are either visiting someone, planting/harvesting, or casing a farm to decide if they can steal something. Everyone else drives along the highways that are a mile or so away.

Most of this purposeful traffic is pickups, farm machinery, the mailman, or SUVs. There is an occasional ATV/UTV or human out for a run, but gravel roads are not the usual fun Sunday drive route.

Until yesterday.

I watched as a little white smart car drove down the gravel road past the cow herd and out of sight.

I am now questioning my level of rural-ness.

On a different note, it is supposed to be over 100 degrees today throughout Nebraska. The entire state will bake under a high pressure dome. Drink your water, apply sunscreen and stay inside if you can.

Frosted Flakes

Sportsin’ Stuff Outside the 402/308

Your Weekly Dump

More Noise and Other Disturbances

Then There’s This

