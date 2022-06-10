Nebraska Day on BTN Open Thread

Wooooo it’s Nebraska Day! Time to celebrate.

Check out the full rundown of Husker programming from 5am in the morning to 3am the next day below.

Below is the complete schedule of events for Nebraska Day.

5:00am

B1G Baseball: Semifinal #3: Nebraska vs. Michigan

8:00am

B1G Football in 60: Northwestern at Nebraska - 10/2/21

Adrian Martinez passed for a touchdown and ran in three more scores to lead the Cornhuskers to a 56-7 win against the Wildcats.

9:00am

Big Ten Elite: 1997 Nebraska Football TV-G

In his last year as Nebraska Head Football Coach, Tom Osborne leads Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers in an undefeated 13-0 season dominating in the Orange Bowl and earning a share of the National Championship title.

10:00am

Nebraska Basketball Classic: Wisconsin at Nebraska - 3/9/14

Terran Petteway and Shavon Shields scored 26 points apiece to lead Nebraska to an upset over #9 Wisconsin.

11:00am

Nebraska Basketball Classic: Minnesota at Nebraska - 2/13/19

James Palmer made two free throws with 1.1 seconds left, lifting the Cornhuskers to a 62-61 victory over Minnesota in Lincoln.

12:00pm

Nebraska Basketball Classic: Women’s B1G Championship: Nebraska vs. Iowa - 3/9/14

Rachel Theriot scored 24 points and Jordan Hooper had a double-double in the 16th-ranked Cornhuskers’ 72-65 victory over the 23rd-ranked Hawkeyes for the Big Ten Championship.

1:00pm

B1G Softball: Championship: Nebraska vs. Michigan

3:00pm

Unbeaten: The Life of Brook Berringer TV-PG D,V

Chronicling former Nebraska quarterback Brook Berringer from his days at Goodland High School in Goodland, Kansas to his rise to starting quarterback of the Cornhuskers during the 1994 season and subsequent quarterback battle with Tommy Frazier leading up to the 1995 season. Berringer’s life was tragically cut short in a plane crash just days before he was expected to selected in the 1996 NFL Draft.

4:00pm

B1G Volleyball in 60: Georgia at Nebraska - 9/3/21

Madi Kubik led with 15 kills while Kayla Caffey and Lexi Sun each had nine for the 4th-ranked Cornhuskers in their 3-1 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.

5:00pm

Nebraska Volleyball Classic: Penn State at Nebraska - 11/2/18

The 8th ranked Cornhuskers rallied to edge out the 7th ranked Nittany Lions behind Mikaela Foecke’s 15 kills and 29 digs in a thrilling B1G battle.

6:00pm

Nebraska Volleyball Classic: Minnesota at Nebraska - 10/23/16

Sophomore Mikaela Foecke led the top ranked Huskers with 20 kills to seal the victory over the 3rd-ranked Gophers.

7:00pm

The B1G Story: Tunnel Walk Tribute

Hear the story of the emotional tunnel walk tribute to the nation’s first responders in the first sporting event at Nebraska following the events of September 11, 2001. Hear from Nebraska football players, the first responders who participated and more as they look back on that special moment.

7:30pm

Nebraska Football Classic: Oklahoma at Nebraska - 10/27/01

Quarterback Eric Crouch’s 63-yard touchdown catch from Mike Stuntz helped lead the 2nd-ranked Cornhuskers to a 20-10 victory over the top-ranked Sooners, breaking their 20 game win streak.

8:30pm

Nebraska Football Classic: Ohio State at Nebraska - 10/8/11

Taylor Martinez ran for a touchdown and passed for two others while bringing No. 14 Nebraska back from a 21-point second-half deficit, and the Cornhuskers defeated Ohio State 34-27 in the first Big Ten game at Memorial Stadium.

10:00pm

Big Ten Elite: 1994 Nebraska Football TV-PG V

Tom Osborne’s first National Championship team – ending years of near misses for the Big Red. Tommie Frazier was the sparkplug that ran the Nebraska offense – but an injury sidelined him during the season and Brook Berringer filled in admirably and kept the Cornhuskers marching toward a perfect season.

11:00pm

Nebraska Football Classic: Colorado at Nebraska - 10/29/94

Brook Berringer passed for 142 yards and a touchdown in the 3rd-ranked Cornhuskers’ dominant 24-7 win over the 2nd-ranked Buffaloes.

2:00am

Nebraska Volleyball Classic: UCLA at Nebraska - 8/25/12

The 4th-ranked Huskers take down the defending Nation Champion and top ranked Bruins in front of a sold out crowd in Lincoln.

3:00am

B1G Women’s Gymnastics: Michigan at Nebraska Not Rated

