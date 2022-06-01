Wednesday Flakes Brings You Beer

Okay, there is an article in here about Nebraska beer. I want everyone’s take on their favorite Nebraska beer and why. Please leave them in the comments below.

Also feel free to send me said beer.

4-star WR with Nebraska offer decommits from LSU

Could the Huskers be in the mix now?

QB commit Pop Watson talks Nebraska future, his fit in Mark Whipple offense

Nebraska's Class of 2023 QB commit joins the first episode of the Inside Nebraska Recruiting Podcast.

2022 Nebraska Cornhuskers Football Record Predictions, Preview, Schedule - Off Tackle Empire

In April 2021 a buddy here in the Twin Cities who is positively infatuated with Lincoln-based Zipline Brewing Co. called me with a proposition: if we both got COVID tested on Friday, would I want to hop in the car with him at 7am on a Saturday morning, drive to Omaha, hit the taproom, pick up some cases of Zipline, and drive back to the Twin Cities?

Forget LinkedIn—Your Next Job Offer Could Come via Slack - WSJ

Popular at work, the instant-messaging application has also become a speedy, more informal way for professionals and employers to find each other.

