Frosted Flakes: Graduation Weekend, Kentucky Derby Upset, and Ancient Roman Art at Goodwill

It was graduation weekend for the little town where the Ranchhands all went/go to school. Each year we see young people taking their first steps into the adult world. I (and most other people) don’t let them know that being an adult sucks.

They’ll figure that out soon enough.

I hope all of the mothers in the Corn Nation world (and everywhere else) had a great Mother’s Day! I got to play in the garden all day. That is my usual Mother’s Day gift. Back when the Ranchhands were needy little humans and actually wanted to be around me, it was a huge undertaking for Ranchdude to herd them all day so I could have a little peace outside. Now, they are all grown up and try to avoid being put to work helping me in the garden.

Wait a minute...they are useful and their Mother’s Day gift to me could actually be to help me in the garden now. I need to start this new tradition ASAP.

The best part of Mother’s Day was that there was very little wind. If you live in Nebraska, you know that is a rare day indeed in 2022. The worst part was that I got my first sunburn of the season. How did all of you celebrate Mother’s Day?

Frosted Flakes

Former Administrator Al Papik Passes Away - University of Nebraska

Longtime Nebraska athletic administrator Al Papik passed away peacefully on Saturday morning in Lincoln at the age of 95. Papik served the University of Nebraska

HuskerOnline - 2024 CB Sanders talks about latest offer from Huskers

The Huskers are back at Bergen Catholic recruiting talented 2024 DB Kaj Sanders

Nebraska Earns No. 2 Seed for Big Ten Tournament - University of Nebraska

Nebraska has earned the No. 2 seed for this week’s Big Ten Softball Tournament and will face the winner of No. 7 Penn State and No. 10 Indiana on Thursday at 10

HuskerOnline - Huskers offer 2024 WR Anderson from California

The Huskers have extended an offer to explosive 2024 athlete Jordan Anderson

Huskers drop series finale on Sunday

Nebraska fell 3-1 in the series finale at Minnesota on Sunday afternoon at Siebert Field in Minneapolis.

Minnesota earned their first Big Ten series win in...a while. Sigh.

Huskers (Softball) Claim Series Finale With Walk-Off Single - University of Nebraska

Mya Felder delivered a one-out bases-loaded walk-off single to lift the Nebraska softball team to a 5-4 win over Indiana in the eighth inning.

Huskers Wrap Up Ward Haylett Invitational - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska track and field team wrapped up the regular season with the Ward Haylett Invitational in Manhattan, Kan., on Saturday. The Huskers collected five individual

Sports Without a Nebraska Affiliation

(Spoiler: There are a lot of Kentucky Derby articles here)

EXPLAINER: How 81-1 shot Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby | AP News

This doesn’t happen. Horses at odds of nearly 81-1 don’t win the Kentucky Derby. Jockeys who have never won any big stakes race of any kind don’t win the Kentucky Derby. Owners with fewer than 10 career wins don’t win the Kentucky Derby.

Sports legacies Title IX created

Seven families discuss the multigenerational, maternal lineages they’ve built across the 50 years since the passage of Title IX.

In Result No One Saw Coming, Rich Strike’s Kentucky Derby Win Helps Redeem Racing - Sports Illustrated

Big-name jockeys and owners and exiled trainers were outdone and outshone by a group of racing no-names who brought a storybook finish Saturday at Churchill Downs.

USFL takeaways: Stallions move to 4-0; Maulers fall to 0-4

The New Orleans Breakers capped an eventful Week 4 in the USFL with a gutsy call for the game-winning score; Stallions improve to 4-0 while Maulers still winless.

Mets Coach Eric Chavez Says Players Suggested Juiced Balls Being Used on National TV | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

Say it ain’t so...

Is It So Horrible That a Six-Year-Old Ran a Marathon? - InsideHook

A Kentucky kid named Rainier Crawford ran the full 26.2 at Flying Pig last weekend. People have opinions. We have takes.

More Noise and Other Disturbances

"Mama's Boy" is no longer an insult to a new generation of men : NPR

For eons, the term "mama's boy" was widely viewed as an emasculating insult. But numerous men are challenging such inherent misogyny and publicly embracing their identities as proud "mama's boys."

Can I Hug This Tree While Naked? Foreigners in Bali find themselves in hot water with Hindus over offensive social media posts - ABC News

Foreigners in Bali find themselves in hot water with Hindus over offensive social media posts, including a man who attempted a Māori Haka on a holy mountain while naked.

Trader Joe was a real person, the man behind the brand

Turns out Trader Joe was a real guy, and his shrewd instincts led him to create a counter-culture grocery empire.

Ncuti Gatwa Cast as Doctor Who's 14th Doctor

The actor becomes the first black man to portray the Doctor on TV.

Surely there are other Dr. Who fans in Corn Nation...

Drunken Maine man arrested after trying to hide from police under blanket: ‘Is this an episode of Scooby-Doo?’ | Fox News

An intoxicated Maine man was arrested for trespassing early Monday after trying to hide from police underneath a blanket, authorities said.

Ruh-roh...

Earth tells us to ‘GO’ in weird cloud message seen from space | Live Science

A surprising new photo from the GOES East satellite has revealed what appears to be the word “Go” written in the clouds as seen from space.

Your “Regular” Poop Article (Plus a Poop-ish Bonus)

Effects of Aging Have Been Reversed by Putting Young Mouse Poop in Old Mice

It sounds like something that might have come out of a sci-fi novel, but it's based on cold, hard, printed research: transplanting fecal microbes from young mice into old mice seems to reverse key signs of aging in the guts, eyes, and brains of the...

License plates approved and rejected in Florida: MCNASTY made it through, MR POOP didn’t

If anyone wants to get a personalized license plate from the state of Florida, it’s best to be creative and avoid vulgar language — and don’t try “WANKRR” because it’s already been rejected.

Then There’s This

Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust | AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II.

Canada cracks down on space crimes in new budget bill | Live Science

The Canadian government is considering a measure that will make it illegal for Canadian astronauts to commit crimes in space.

Does anyone think Canadian astronauts would commit a crime on Earth, much less space?!?

I hope you all have a great week. Happy Monday!