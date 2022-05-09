Sign Up Now for the 2022 BTN Big 10K

It’s that time of year again when we here at Corn Nation call on you to join us for the annual Big Ten Network’s summer race event. This year sees a return of the in-person race in Chicago on July 10, so if you’re in the Windy City already or looking for an excuse to visit, you can do so again this year for the 2022 BTN Big 10K race. However, the virtual race still remains an option as well and most of, or more likely all, of us participating will do so virtually. You can sign up here. (There is a capacity limit for the virtual option, so sign up now before it is too late!)

Direct from the BTN website regarding the event: