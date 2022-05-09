Sign Up Now for the 2022 BTN Big 10K

It’s that time of year again when we here at Corn Nation call on you to join us for the annual Big Ten Network’s summer race event. This year sees a return of the in-person race in Chicago on July 10, so if you’re in the Windy City already or looking for an excuse to visit, you can do so again this year for the 2022 BTN Big 10K race. However, the virtual race still remains an option as well and most of, or more likely all, of us participating will do so virtually. You can sign up here. (There is a capacity limit for the virtual option, so sign up now before it is too late!)
Check out last year’s results here.
Direct from the BTN website regarding the event:
The virtual race will take place from Sunday, July 10 to Saturday, July 16. The entry fee for the virtual race is $30. Registration for the virtual event is available on a first-come first-served basis through Monday, June 13 or until the capacity for the 2022 virtual event is met.
Registered participants will receive a school-specific race shirt, event bib number and finisher medal.
All ages and fitness levels are welcome. Run or walk inside, outside or on a treadmill. Once you complete your race, come back to our website to submit your times and print your finisher’s certificate. Please note all times are to be self-reported on the honor system. No age-group or gender awards will be handed out. We’re walking/running to show our Big Ten pride!
Big Ten Network will be supporting three great charities this year: ALIVE Rescue, Special Olympics Chicago and Positive Coaching Alliance. We hope you will join us in supporting these great causes by donating directly to the BTN Big 10K charities during the registration process. BTN will match the first $5,000 raised for all three charities.
Loading comments...