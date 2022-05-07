Nebraska Baseball Throws Game Away, Losing to Minnesota 9-8

Nebraska pitching was shaky, but Minnesota’s pitching was shakier (you could insert other adjectives than versions of “shaky” here and they would be appropriate). Nebraska couldn’t capitalize and committed an error late in the game that directly led to two Gophers runs as Minnesota won in 12 innings, 9-8.

Game two of the series started out much like the first game. Nebraska got off to a good start, scoring two runs in the first inning as Max Anderson got a RBI single, scoring Garrett Anglim who had singled himself, then stole second. Colby Gomes, making the most of his return, scored Anderson on a fielding error.

Minnesota countered by scoring three runs in the bottom of the first as starter Emmett Olson struggled early, giving up two singles, then allowing a run to score on a wild pitch. Olson walked the next two Gophers, then gave up another single that scored two runs.

Minnesota lead 3-2.

Nebraska took the lead back in the second, scoring two runs as Efry Cervantes was hit by a pitch. Cam Chick singled, advancing Cervantes, then Anderson singled, scoring Cervantes. Leighton Banjoff singled, scoring Everitt, who had reached on a fielder’s choice.

Nebraska lead 4-3.

Nebraska scored another run in the third on a Colby Gomes homer. Minnesota scored a two-out run as Olson gave up a walk to Kyle Bork. Drew Stahl doubled, scoring Bork.

Nebraska 5-4.

Minnesota tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Mason Ornelas relieved Olson, but faced only five batters, giving up two singles and a walk. Then Boston Merila hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Bork.

Tyler Martin replaced Ornelas to finish the inning.

Tied 5-5.

Nebraska took the lead back in the 7th, scoring three runs. Core Jackson reached on a fielding error. He advanced to second on a steal. Luke Sartori drew a walk, then both advanced on a double steal.

Cervantes was hit by a pitch, then Cam Chick hit a two-RBI single. Chick and Cervantes both advanced on a wild pitch, then Anglim grounded out, scoring Cervantes.

Martin held the Gophers scoreless, striking out the side.

Nebraska lead 8-5.

Our beloved Huskers had huge opportunities in the 8th inning, but scored zero runs. Anderson grounded out, but Banjoff walked and Jackson was hit by a pitch. Gomes walked, loading the bases.

It was time to blow the game open. Bases loaded, one out, but both Sartori and Cervantes struck out swinging, leaving more good guys stranded.

AS IF THAT WASN’T BAD ENOUGH... Nebraska committed two errors in the bottom of the eighth that directly lead to two Gopher runs.

Bork flied out. Stahl reached on a fielding error. Jake Larson drew a walk.

Braxton Bragg replaced Martin.

Minnesota tried to execute a double steal, and Nebraska had Larson picked off at first, but Everitt’s throw sailed into the stratosphere, allowing both Stahl and Larson to score.

Bragg got the next two Gophers to ground out, ending the inning.

Nebraska lead 8-7 going into the bottom of the ninth.

Needing an insurance run, really, anything, Chick, Anglim, and Everitt all proceeded to ground out.

Minnesota did not ground out. They scored a run to tie the game.

Jack Kelly singled, then a bunt advanced him to second. Noah Berghammer walked and Stanke singled to right field, scoring Kelly.

Bragg got out of the inning, striking out Bork and getting Stahl to ground out.

TIE Game - 8-8! Extra Innings!

Nebraska had a chance in the 10th.

Anderson grounded out to start the inning. Banjoff singled and Jackson advanced him to second.

Gomes singled into right field. Banjoff was waved around to home to get the lead, but he was thrown out by rightfielder Jack Kelly.

Minnesota made things dangerous as their lead off batter Ronald Sweeney hit a single. Cervantes made a great play, getting Sweeney out on a sacrifice bunt. Bragg struck out Merila. Nebraska intentionally walked Kelly, then then inning ended as Bragg struck out Swenson.

On to The 11th!

Nebraska had another chance to win, but NO!

Gabe Swansen pinch hit for Sartori and reached on a fielding error. Cervantes sacrificed Swansen to second, then Chick flied out to move him to third.

Anglim walked, but Everitt grounded out to end the inning.

Bragg downed the Gophers 1-2-3 with two strike outs and a ground out.

On to The 12th!

Nebraska goes 1-2-3 as Anderson flew out, Banjoff grounded out and Jackson ended the half inning with a fly out.

Minnesota got the lead off batter on as Stahl singled. Stahl advanced to second as Sweeny grounded out. Nebraska walked intentionally Batemen.

The game ended when Merila singled through the left side, scoring Stahl.

Nebraska had plenty of opportunities to win this game. The Huskers stranded 16 runners. They faced Minnesota pitchers who were close to incompetent. The Gophers committed FOUR errors. UGHGGGUGGGGHGHGHGHGHGGHGHG

The Huskers are in danger of missing the Big Ten baseball tournament.