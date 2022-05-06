Friday Flakes: SEC and Pac-12 Commissioners Will Meet With U.S. Senators to Ask for Help with NIL

It’s the wild west out there and many of the schools are not liking it. ESPN reported yesterday that the SEC and Pac-12 Commissioners are going to meet with members of Congress to ask for help in dealing with NIL.

This is because the NCAA has failed to put up any sort of guardrails at all. This is unsustainable.

From the ESPN article:

“I have been invited to meetings with several senators tomorrow to discuss the issues we’re seeing with name, image and likeness, and with the existential threat of our student-athletes being deemed to be employees,” Kliavkoff told ESPN on Wednesday. ... “The goal is to discuss a few of the issues facing college athletics with influential senators,” Kliavkoff said. “I think it’s more likely that we eventually get federal legislation on name, image and likeness, but we’re also interested in discussing all of the harm that will come to student-athletes if they are deemed to be employees.” ... “Either the NCAA is going to get its act together in enforcing this,” he said, “or I’m going to be pushing for a smaller group to figure out how to create and enforce the NIL rules that we all agree on related to inducement and pay-for-play. The amount of an NIL payment should be commensurate with the work done as a backstop to make sure we’re not using it related to inducement and pay-for-play.”

I think the transfer portal needs to be adjusted and so does NIL. I don’t want either to go away completely but there needs to be some guardrails put up to some extent.

Unfortunately, I’m sure whatever comes out of Congress will likely make things worse.

SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Jason Kidd says Mavericks need players besides Luka Doncic to step up with Dallas in 2-0 hole against Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has delivered a similar message after both games so far in the Western Conference semifinals: Luka Doncic needs a lot more help against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.

SEC, Pac-12 commissioners to visit Washington in pursuit of help with NIL policies

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff will meet with United States senators in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to ask for legislative help surrounding name, image and likeness policies.

NCAA unlikely to meet constitution deadline as hot-button NIL issue disrupts college athletics - CBSSports.com

Less than three months away from what it supposed to signal the biggest transformation in NCAA history, the associations' 21-member Transformation Committee -- a group charged with rewriting the NCAA constitution -- doesn't have a clear picture of what there is to rewrite.

MLB home runs are way down so far in 2022; here's how the league's recent tinkering deadened the baseball - CBSSports.com

Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger laid into a center-cut 94 mph fastball from Giants righty John Brebbia. The pitch jumped off the 2019 NL MVP's bat at 102.3 mph and sailed toward center field ... and then it just died. Mauricio Dubón made the catch with relative ease a few steps in front of the wall.

2022 NFL quarterback tiers: Here's where your team's starter fits among franchise guys, placeholders and more - CBSSports.com

So with that out of the way – here goes. My 2022 QB Tiers.

2022 NFL Draft: Malik Willis to Titans, Logan Hall to Buccaneers headline best pick made by all 32 teams - CBSSports.com

Here are the best individual picks for all 32 teams. Value was slightly factored in, as was opportunity for said draft pick to produce in the NFL. I also included an honorable mention.

Cubs and Kyle Hendricks wait for results as they try to avoid a repeat of the last rebuild - The Athletic

The Cubs woke up Wednesday to the brisk, sunny weather in Chicago with a 2.5 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to FanGraphs. The Baseball Prospectus system produced a slightly more optimistic projection, setting their playoff odds at 3.4 percent. To be honest, both percentages sound kind of high, but it’s essentially zero without Kyle Hendricks being The Professor. And then so many other things still have to go right just for the major-league team to make the buy-or-sell decision at the trade deadline a hard one for Jed Hoyer’s front office.

Baker Mayfield trade: Why nobody wants the Browns’ QB - SBNation.com

Baker Mayfield is still available. Despite an abundance of rumors a deal was close, the Browns quarterback was not traded during the NFL Draft. Now, as teams progress and begin planning for the regular season we’re facing a scenario where the No. 1 pick from the 2019 NFL Draft will either be dealt for peanuts, or ultimately cut before training camp.

Warriors film study: The New Death Lineup is showing some cracks - Golden State Of Mind

We need to address one hulking elephant in the room.

There’s a reason small-sample-size theater is taken with a huge grain of salt. “Theater” is the appropriate description; it may reflect the realities of life, but it can also delve into the fantastical and outright ridiculous.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

How Calif. forest used as Endor in 'Star Wars' disappeared

Secluded in the remote northwest corner of the state, Del Norte County earned a starring role as the forest moon of Endor in “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.” The popularity of the movie led to speculation over precisely where Endor is — or was — located.

The Best Things I Saw On The Internet This Week