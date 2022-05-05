Thursday Flakes: Sleep Training, Flash Mobs, Puffer Fish Helmets

Two weeks ago, I binge-watched all 20 episodes of ‘Old Enough’ on Netflix. It’s a popular Japanese reality show, which a family sends their kid aged 2-6 on their first errands ever. This could be going to the fish market, grocery store, gas station or bringing something to another family member. Sometimes the kids jump right into and don’t need any help or encourage to complete their task. Other kids need a bit of pushing and extra pressure from their parents (which can be cringy) in order to complete their task. Most episodes are between 10-15 minutes long and they are very cute and entertaining.

It definitely toes the line of whether or not this is good for your child. It really depends on the kid but I don’t think I would sending them out on errands at that young of an age. What about you? Which age are you comfortable with sending out your kid to do an errand or small task?

Have you watched ‘Old Enough’ on Netflix? Have you been to Oktoberfest? Have you ever participated in a flash mob? Would you let your baby cry it out? Sound off in the comment section below. Anyways...onto Flakes.

Flakes

Spring Football Review: Frost’s Four Step Process to Fixing Special Teams | Football | Corn Nation

As anybody who has been embarrassed knows, that it goes away pretty quickly and you simply move on. Scott Frost and Nebraska will move on. That is because there are things to fix on this football team and they might as well start with the special teams unit. Frost has implemented the old fashioned four step process to fixing special teams. It’s tried. It’s true. It’s the process.

Get to Know New Husker Devin Drew | Football | Corn Nation

Nebraska has recruited some talent at defensive tackle, but are really hurting on experience. That is why adding a player like Devin Drew was so important. Not only did they get another body in, but they gain someone who has played two years in the Big 12. Here is a look at what Nebraska is getting out of Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew.

Mailbag: Nebraska Football’s Spring is Over, But the Offseason Rages On | Sports | Hail Varsity

Nebraska football’s spring is over, but the offseason rages on. This week’s edition proves it with a football-heavy mailbag.

Padding the Stats: On Scheierman’s Decision, Culture and Nebrasketball’s Future | Football | Corn Nation

Jacob Padilla offered his thoughts on Nebraska missing out on Baylor Scheierman and what it means for the program moving forward.

Important Dates Approaching Quickly as Husker Hoops Goes Through Critical Offseason | Basketball | Lincoln Journal Star

Nebraska, as of Thursday, is still one player over the NCAA-mandated 13-scholarship limit. At least publicly, forward Lat Mayen and guard Trey McGowens have not announced their intentions for next season.

Nebraska Still Has a Gap to Fill Before Next Season. Here’s Who is Available in the Portal. | Basketball | Omaha World-Herald

The list begins with Courtney Ramey, a 6-foot-3 guard from Texas who entered the transfer portal last month and has one year of eligibility remaining. Barring a dramatic rise on draft boards, Ramey could use another year in college. And Nebraska, who has been linked to Ramey in the portal, could use his playmaking punch.

Travel

Qantas Planning on World’s Longest Flight | Travel | Travel Pulse

Australia’s national carrier has ordered 12 A350-1000 planes from Airbus specifically designed for long-haul trips in a deal pushing $4 billion, according to Reuters. The planes would then be used for a proposed flight from Sydney to London starting in 2025, 20 hours in all, which would be the world’s longest commercial flight.

New Zealand Welcomes Back International Tourists After Two Years | Travel | Lonely Planet

New Zealand finally opened its borders to international tourists today, welcoming back visitors from some 60 visa-waiver nations, including the United Kingdom and the United States.

Charlotte’s Creative Culture Comes Into Its Own | Travel | Lonely Planet

This welcome to the Queen City merely hints at the inspiring diversity of art, culture, and entertainment waiting to be explored. Here are some of the people who make Charlotte pulse with creative energy, the organizations that support them, and some of the many venues where you can see, hear and feel the city’s arts scene for yourself.

American Airlines’ Flight Attendants Are Asking for a Two-Drink Alcohol Limit in Economy | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

The new limit would be part of an ongoing effort to curb unruly and violent passenger incidents, which began spiking during the pandemic and often involved drunk fliers. Previously, American had strategically set the return of alcohol sales to the same date the Federal Transportation Mask mandate was set to expire.

Best New Museums in 2022 | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

This time, editors at all seven worldwide editions had a hand in scouting and selecting the entries. At its heart, this is still a hotel list—a whopping 96 made the cut this year, which is a true testament to the industry’s resilience.

10 Most Commonly Mispronounced Names in Europe | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The language learning app Babbel partnered with the global hostel group Generator to determine which names of places American visitors to Europe are most likely to butcher. In a survey of 400 hostel employees across 10 different cities, the app determined which locations are most likely to trip up an American speaker.

Munich’s Oktoberfest is Back for the First Time in 2 Years | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The 187th Oktoberfest will take place from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 without any pandemic-era restrictions after Munich’s Mayor Dieter Reiter gave the go ahead, according to the official website for the Munich Oktoberfest. Reiter took into account both the pandemic and the Russian war in Ukraine in his decision.

Five Places Business Travel Has Changed Post-Pandemic | Travel | BBC

While all travel took a tumble during the pandemic, international business travel, in particular, was hit hard, as video calls and conferencing quickly took the place of on-site visits and in-person client meetings. But as the world learns to live with the virus, work-related trips have come bouncing back in a big way in 2022.

Isso Vade: The Spicy Snack That Unites Sri Lanka | Travel | BBC

These prawn-topped lentil fritters are beloved throughout Sri Lanka, managing to bring together locals across ethnicities, religion and class.

The World’s Most Dangerous Road | Travel | BBC

A drive down Bolivia’s infamous “Death Road” takes travelers into a world where two resources have provoked fascination, misunderstanding and controversy for centuries: coca and gold.

The Rest

Best Questions to Ask At the End of An Interview | Work | Fast Company

When interviewing for a job, it is really important to consider its potential long-term implications on your personal and professional life. I have put together a list of five key questions to ask your interviewer(s)—before the interview ends. These questions will help guide you on the right path to personal and professional success

History of the Flash Mob | Art | Elephant

At 7.27pm on 17 June 2003, more than 100 people gathered in the home furnishing section of Macy’s department store in Manhattan. They surrounded a $10,000 rug and informed the salespeople that they were looking to purchase a “love rug” for the free-love commune they shared. Precisely ten minutes later, the crowd dispersed. This event is widely considered to have been the very first flash mob.

Mystery of the Puffer Fish Helmets of Kiribati | Culture | Atlas Obscura

However, photos of I-Kiribati men wearing the helmets, historical accounts, and museum collections all show they were part of a wider armoring tradition unique to the islands. A full set consisted of not only a te barantauti, but also a high-backed cuirass, segmented sleeves, and overalls, all made of coconut fibers, often inlaid with patterns woven from human hair.

How Polyester Bounced Back | Textiles | Works In Progress

Somehow, polyester went from being the world’s most hated fabrics to one of its favorites. It reinvented itself thanks to advances in materials science, and did it so successfully that many people don’t even realize they’re wearing polyester today.

How a Network for Women Travelers Evolved Into a Refugee Operation for Ukrainians | Technology | Mic

The Facebook group Host a Sister was originally intended to link solo travelers to safe lodging. It’s become so much more.

What Happens When Babies Are Left To Cry It Out? | Parenting | BBC

Some parents see “sleep training” as the key to a good night’s rest. Others argue that it’s distressing for babies. What do scientists say about its risks and benefits?

Last But Not Least

What a nice day that turned out to be for these guys.