Get to Know New Husker Devin Drew

Defensive line was a big area of need for the Huskers after they lost four defensive tackles to either graduation or the transfer portal. To fill the lack of production, Nebraska also turned to the transfer portal, first adding star pass rushing Ochaun Mathis and now getting defensive tackle Devin Drew from Texas Tech.

Nebraska has recruited some talent at defensive tackle, but are really hurting on experience. That is why adding a player like Devin Drew was so important. Not only did they get another body in, but they gain someone who has played two years in the Big 12. Here is a look at what Nebraska is getting out of Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew.

What is Nebraska Getting

Losing Casey Rodgers hurt the Huskers because he was a veteran that was expected to start, but Rodgers was also Nebraska’s best interior pass rusher. Look for Devin Drew to fill into that role. At 6’2 280lbs Drew is at his best when he’s attacking up the field using his burst and heavy hands to get into the backfield and create havoc.

As a run defender Drew is able to take on blocks and then use his lateral agility to shed and chase down the ball. While as a pass rusher he has shown the quickness and the ankle flexibility to bend around lineman to get after the quarterback. For a complete breakdown of Drew’s traits, check out the video below.

Where He Fits In

With the Blackshirt defense transitioning to a four man front, that means they only need two starters at defensive tackle. One is set with Ty Robinson, while we’ll likely see Devin Drew battle it out Nash Hutmacher for the other starting role. It wouldn’t shock me to see Hutmacher and Drew rotate as Hutmacher will be viewed as the run defender while Drew comes in as the pass rusher.