Wednesday Flakes Gives You Sanctions & Bill Jennings

Bill Jennings

Remember him? Probably not.

He coached Nebraska from 1957 to 1961.

He was the last Husker football coach to have four straight losing seasons. Technically, he had five before he got canned and Nebraska brought in Bob Devaney from Wyoming to bring us to the promise land.

He kind of stunk going 15-34-1 in his tenure at Nebraska. I bring him up because Scott Frost is, at this point in time, associated with him. Scott is 15-29 in four seasons at Nebraska. More importantly, he also has four straight losing seasons as the Huskers head coach. Just like Billy.

Scott and Bill, connected by history, bad decisions, and bad games.

But Scott now has one this Bill didn’t, sanctions. So, Scott can at least say he has that over Bill.

I guess Bill did do one thing that was cool. He broke Oklahoma’s 74 game winning streak in 1959. That Husker team went 4-6.

Man, I hope Frost turns this ship around. Because...Bill Jennings...Yeesh.

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska Walk-On Jace Piatkowski Enters Transfer Portal - BT Powerhouse

Nebraska walk-on Jace Piatkowski recently entered the transfer portal this past week. Nebraska G Jace Piatkowski has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/V9y9s6LXAa— Verbal Commits...

Snap Thoughts: Drew's resume reveals durability in the trenches

Let's snap to the news of the day. The reactions on this Tuesday are about Nebraska's addition of Devin Drew, previously of Texas Tech, a...

Nebraska softball avoids weekend sweep with victory over Ohio State | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

After falling in the first two matchups of the weekend, Nebraska softball got back in the win column with an impressive 9-1 win over Ohio State on Sunday.

Other News From The Sporting World

Staples: 2 common-sense solutions that emerged among all the complaints at annual college football meetings - The Athletic

Eliminating 25 “initial counters" and having open windows for transfer portal could help normalize a process that's been thrown into chaos.

Seahawks, Buccaneers will play NFL's first regular season game in Germany - ProFootballTalk

We’ve known for some time that the Buccaneers would be playing in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany during the 2022 season and we found out the identity of their opponents on Wednesday morning.

Dusty Baker 2,000 wins: Houston Astros manager reaches milestone during Tuesday night's game against Seattle Mariners - ABC13 Houston

Dusty Baker hits 20,000 wins after the Astros defeated the Mariners on Monday.

Chelsea sale Q&A: What's the worst-case scenario? Could the club really go out of business? | Football News | Sky Sports

Roman Abramovich expects his £1.5bn loan to Chelsea to be frozen when the clubs sale is carried out; fears are thought to have been raised in Government that Abramovich could insist on his loan being repaid, which could jeopardize the entire sale process

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Needed 'A Lot of Therapy Sessions' to Get Past Playoff Loss to Cincinnati Bengals - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Needed 'A Lot of Therapy Sessions' to Get Past Playoff Loss to Cincinnati Bengals

Ohio State AD Gene Smith Thinks FBS CFB Teams Should Operate Separate from NCAA | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said FBS college football programs "need different rules" than the other NCAA sports. Smith told ESPN's

Coaches association to propose tweak to transfer portal, per report

Some coaches are seeking a change to the portal.

SDSU's Baylor Scheierman to transfer to Creighton men's basketball

South Dakota State's Baylor Scheierman announced he'll transfer to Creighton. The former Jackrabbit guard has until June 1 to withdraw from NBA Draft.

North Carolina Tar Heels are No. 1 in Way-Too-Early Top 25 men's college basketball rankings for 2022-23

Most of North Carolina's core from last season's run to the title game decided to return, vaulting it to the top of the contenders for the 2023 national championship.

Big Ten aims to have new media rights deal, worth up to $1 billion, in place around Memorial Day - CBSSports.com

The Big Ten has not yet decided whether to have one, two or more partners

This Georgia defensive draft class might be the last of a certain type

Take a good look at the 2022 draft class of the Georgia Bulldogs: It may be the last we see of a homegrown crop of stars.

College Football's Best Players Not Taken in the 2022 NFL Draft - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

A complete breakdown of the best college football players not selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Yellow Journalism

The Unlikely Philosophy of Joe Versus the Volcano | Tor.com

At the dawn of the ’90s, a film was released that was so quirky, so weird, and so darkly philosophical that people who turned up expecting a typical romantic comedy were left confused and dismayed. That film was Joe Versus the Volcano, and it is a near-masterpiece of cinema.

Hundreds of local news job cuts expected at Lee Enterprises

Lee is one of the last remaining independent local newspaper companies.

Auditory Enlightenment