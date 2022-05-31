Trey McGowens will remain in 2022 NBA Draft, will not return to Lincoln

The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball roster is down yet another player as it was announced guard Trey McGowens will remain in the 2022 NBA Draft and will not return to Lincoln next season. McGowens was listed as a junior on the team’s roster this past season and had one year of eligibility remaining.

McGowens started two seasons in Lincoln for Nebraska after transferring from Pittsburgh where he was also a two-year starter for the Panthers. A 6-foot-4 guard from Pendleton, South Carolina, McGowens averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in Lincoln. He was a strong defender typically tasked with the opponent’s best outside perimeter threat.

“Trey has decided to stay in the draft and embark on a professional career,” said Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg. “He has meant a lot to this program over the past two seasons, and his toughness in coming back from injury strengthened our team down the stretch. I thought Trey was one of the best defenders in our league last year, as he showed the ability to guard several positions. Trey loves to be in the gym and work, and I think his best days are still ahead of him. We will do everything to support him as he begins the next chapter of his basketball career.”

McGowens final season at Nebraska was derailed by a broken foot in just the third game of the young season. He managed to recover in time to play in 14 games down the stretch and was averaging 7.8 points on 55 percent shooting, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game over the final six games.

McGowens finishes his collegiate career with 1,167 points, 387 rebounds, 262 assists, and 192 steals. He remains in the 2022 NBA Draft alongside his younger brother Trey McGowens.

The Nebrasketball roster is now down to the NCAA limit of 13 scholarship players following McGowen’s departure. Graduate transfers Sam Griesel, Juwan Gary, and Emmanuel Bandoumel have all been added as transfers this off-season.