Frosted Flakes: Lincoln Museum and Tom Sawyer’s Cave

This weekend we spent our time visiting my husband’s family in central Illinois. We spent a lot of time in his small hometown, but we also ventured up to Springfield and spent sometime at the Abraham Lincoln Museum and Presidential Library.

I was a little nervous about taking two eight year olds and a five year old there, but they had a great little scavenger hunt for the kids to do and it is really informative. The kids also loved the two videos that they played.

Yesterday, on our way home, we decided to stop and eat in Hannibal, Missouri, home of the one and only Mark Twain. After we ate we decided we’d venture to the Mark Twain cave. It was a really cool, literally and figuratively (it was 52 degrees in the cave). It is the cave that Twain uses as a setting for part of Tom Sawyer’s story. The tour was about an hour long, we were not expecting that, but we did enjoy it.

Now, onto the flakes.

