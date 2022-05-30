Frosted Flakes: Memorial Day, Lincoln Memorial, and Josh Fight Part Deux

Happy Memorial Day! I hope you get to enjoy an extra day with friends or family and also take the time to remember those who died in service to our country.

On a less serious note, do you remember the “Josh Fight” held in Lincoln last summer?

Well, it happened again. And the same Josh defended his title.

Pool noodle fight over the name Josh attracts hundreds, again | AP News

A couple hundred people grabbed their pool noodles and headed to a Nebraska park again this weekend to battle over the right to the name Josh.

Frosted Flakes

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Speculation - The Spun: What's Trending In The Sports World Today

Here's how the college football world is reacting to the speculation about Nebraska's first six games.

Countdown to kickoff: 90 days until Nebraska football

I guess this is a Husker football version of the paper chains you made in grade school to countdown the days until Christmas.

Four Husker Women Qualify for Nationals - University of Nebraska

Four Nebraska track and field women's student-athletes qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championship with their performances at the NCAA West Preliminary Round on

Nebraska softball builds excitement, optimism with strong 2022 season | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

What a year it was for Nebraska softball.

Luff, Conner Qualify for NCAA Championships - University of Nebraska

Nebraska natives Darius Luff and Mayson Conner qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on day three of the NCAA West Preliminary Round on Friday.

Rogers, Masten Qualify for NCAA High Jump - University of Nebraska

Nebraska high jumpers Jenna Rogers and Riley Masten qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships on the final day of competition at the NCAA West Preliminary Round

Sports! Sports! Sports!

Watch 'Slowest Pitch On Record' To Make A Batter Miss In Major League Baseball

Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons filled in at pitcher during a lopsided loss to the Reds, and he served up a leisurely lob to the Reds' Kyle Farmer.

Coming soon to college football: fewer plays, shorter games, lots of disagreement

There are more plays per game and per season than ever, which is exposing players to greater injury risk. How does college football address problem?

12-Year-Old Golfer Signs NIL Deal With Cobra Puma - Sports Illustrated

Xavier "Xeve" Perez is the company’s first official NIL deal.

UNC Women's Lacrosse Pulls Off Absurd Comeback to Head to NCAA Finals - Sports Illustrated

The Tar Heels scored eight straight goals to knock off Northwestern in the Final Four.

Your Weekly Dump

Poop reveals what the builders of Stonehenge liked to eat - CNN

Parasitic worms in ancient poop found at the site of a prehistoric village near Stonehenge reveal that the settlement's inhabitants -- who likely built the stone circle -- feasted on the internal organs of cattle.

More Noise and Other Disturbances

‘Top Gun’ Is Stupid, Brilliant, Dated, Timeless, and Perfect - The Ringer

Before the release of ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ it’s worth looking back on the inane glory of the quintessential ’80s movie that started it all

Home that inspired 'The Conjuring' sells for more than $1.5M | AP News

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie “The Conjuring” has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public. The 18th century home in Burrillville sold for $1.525 million on Thursday, far higher than the $1.2 million asking price.

Last Salem ‘witch’ pardoned 329 years after she was wrongly convicted | Massachusetts | The Guardian

Massachusetts lawmakers formally exonerate Elizabeth Johnson Jr, who was sentenced to death in 1693

At this prom, the guys' outfits also shine : NPR

Prom used to be all about the girls' dresses. But now young men are setting fashion trends with their own outfits.

Sisters Find Each Other After 45 Years Apart – Living in the Same City With Sons Going to the Same School

Reunited after decades of not knowing they had a sister in the same city, the two now sell real estate together under Sisters Selling Vegas.

Dominica's Boiling Lake: Not Easy to Access, But Worth the Hike | HowStuffWorks

Boiling Lake in Dominica is the second-largest boiling lake in the world. The trek to get there is arduous and long, but it's well worth the effort.

Macrophotography of insects, spiders puts new perspective on tiny creatures - ABC News

Flynn Prall snaps photos of insects and spiders, helping science along the way.

Franky Zapata: French jetpack inventor injured in lake crash - BBC News

Franky Zapata was injured after his jetpack, called a flyboard, crashed into a lake in Biscarrosse.

Sonic workers flee from large snake found behind fryer - ABC News

Workers in a Sonic fast-food kitchen fled after discovering an intruder hiding behind the deep fryer

The Lincoln Memorial Turns 100

After 100 years, Lincoln Memorial still beckons a nation divided - Washington Post

One ordinary, epic day at Washington’s most visited monument

A Century Ago, the Lincoln Memorial's Dedication Underscored the Nation's Racial Divide | History| Smithsonian Magazine

Seating was segregated, and the ceremony's only Black speaker was forced to drastically revise his speech to avoid spreading "propaganda"

Then There’s This

Iceland Trots Out Service That Lets Horses Reply to Work Emails While You’re On Vacation

Iceland has trotted out a service that lets horses reply to work emails when you’re on holiday. It’s part of a new Visit Iceland campaign.

I need this. Very much. But first, I need to actually take a vacation.