Nebraska Gets Defensive Lineman Devin Drew From Transfer Portal

Nebraska picked up a much-needed transfer today as Devin Drew, a transfer portal dude who was previously at Texas Tech committed to play one more season for our beloved Huskers.

Drew spent his prior two seasons with the Red Raiders, racking up 55 total tackles, and 35 solo. He recorded no tackles for loss or sacks while appearing in 20 games, with 12 starts.

He spent two years prior to Tech at Iowa Western Community College, where he was very successful. He had 97 total tackles, 51 solo, 5 forced fumbles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. He earned first team NJCAA All-America honors in 2019 and was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Drew was a Nebraska recruiting prospect in 2018, but chose Tech over Maryland, SMU, North Texas, and Nebraska.

This is good news for two reasons. First, he helps a position group that sorely needs more bodies. Second, he has experience, and more to the point, experience at the Division I level. At 6-2, 280 pounds, he might seem a little small to be a Big Ten defensive linemen, but at this point, Nebraska can’t afford to be picky about who’s going to get on the roster.

Welcome Devin Drew to our beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers!