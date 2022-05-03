Frosted Flakes: Belt Testing Stress

Both of my boys started doing martial arts in January. We weren’t really sure what to expect when we started, but they have been enjoying it. We started toward the end of the last cycle, so last night was their first opportunity to test for their new belts and rank advancement.

We had no idea what testing was like, so we (meaning my husband and I) were intimidated when we went inside and saw different booths set up with instructors sitting there grading the students while they performed the skills. I didn’t realize how invested I was in the boys passing until after they both did and I instantly felt relief.

I really try to not get too worked up about my kids activities and just enjoy watching them, but sometimes like last night, I get myself a little stressed out.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Alabama transfer Williams plans Husker visit

.

Steven M. Sipple: Why Ochaun Mathis' mom trusted NU; Chinander's wisdom; and Toure's rise | Column | journalstar.com

"They were so attentive about every little aspect of the program," Ochana Daniels said of the family's April 7-9 visit to Nebraska's campus. "I mean, the entire staff met us

Recapping departures and new arrivals for Nebraska women’s basketball | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

With the offseason comes departures and new arrivals for many teams in women’s basketball.

With an Eye Toward Next Year's NFL Draft, Ochaun Mathis Picked Nebraska Over Texas - Nebraska Football - Hail Varsity

Ochaun Mathis would've been paid anywhere, but between Nebraska and Texas he chose the program—and conference—that will better prepare him for the NFL.

Elsewhere

'Honesty it is': Lydia Ko leaves interviewer speechless with response

Lydia Ko might’ve finished two strokes back, but she still received plenty of applause from those who witnessed her post-round interview.

NFL: Hue Jackson's tanking allegations not 'substantiated'

Jackson alleged in February that the Browns encouraged him to lose games on purpose during his tenure as head coach.

Prisco's 2022 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams: Ravens earn A+, Chiefs and Jets get A's, worst mark to Bears - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco hands out grades to every team for their 2022 NFL Draft haul

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins 'confused and shocked' by positive test for PEDs

In a tweet later Monday, the suspended DeAndre Hopkins wrote: "I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could've happened."

They’re banned from coaching Olympic sports. Why are they instructing children?

An NBC News review found at least 20 people who appear to be working with kids even though they were barred from participating in Olympic-affiliated events following abuse allegations.