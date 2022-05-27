Friday Flakes: Bo Pelini Finally Tells the Truth About the 2009 Big 12 Championship Game

It’s the offseason so why not open up some old wounds. Looks like former Nebraska football coach Bo Pelini got an opportunity to talk about the 2009 Big 12 Championship Game against Texas in which Nebraska got screwed and there is no way around it.

Coach @BoPelini finally telling the truth about the Big 12 Championship in ‘09



pic.twitter.com/wfL7fuuzDI — Will Compton (@_willcompton) May 25, 2022

SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

The oral history of LeBron James’ unforgettable (and prohibited) workout with the Cavaliers

As a high school junior, James gave NBA and college players a glimpse at his potential: ‘Everyone left the gym thinking he was the chosen one’

College football coaches who could most improve their stock in 2022

Here's a look at seven head coaches who could see a meteoric rise with heightened success on the field this season.

EU Commission satisfied with guarantees for Chelsea sale proceeds - We Ain't Got No History

In what may have been the last administrative hurdle other than the actual transfer (and subsequent freezing of) the funds necessary to complete the purchase of Chelsea Football Club by the Boehly-Clearlake Consortium (still waiting for a better name!), the European Union appear satisfied as well now that none of the funds are going to benefit any sanctioned individuals and thus we can probably go ahead and get this thing (and this sentence) over and one with.

Tom Brady’s hole in one video is proof he’s good at everything - SBNation.com

It’s sometimes infuriating how good Tom Brady is at life.

Salary cap rules, more than loyalty or respect, could keep Ayton with Phoenix Suns - Bright Side Of The Sun

We don’t know what the Phoenix Suns will do this summer, but the hottest topic is and will continue to be Deandre Ayton’s status with the team.

Ayton’s contract expires on June 30, at which time he will become a restricted free agent (RFA). Ayton can test out the free agent market in search of that max-level contract the Suns were reluctant to offer a year ago.

New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas expected to be ready for training camp, coach Dennis Allen says; Jameis Winston already on field

Receiver Michael Thomas is not yet participating in New Orleans Saints OTAs. But he is expected back from his ankle injury in time for training camp, according to coach Dennis Allen, and he is present and rehabbing with the team during the voluntary workout period.

The Pro Bowl sucks. Here’s 3 ways to fix it - SBNation.com

The Pro Bowl sucks. I know it, you know it, the players know it, and the NFL knows it. Without question the Pro Bowl is the worst all-star game in professional sports, and it’s time to make a change.

Josh Donaldson apologizes to Jackie Robinson's wife, family for 'Jackie' remark to Tim Anderson

Josh Donaldson has apologized to Jackie Robinson's wife and family for using the barrier-breaking Hall of Famer's name in reference to Tim Anderson last week, saying Robinson "was a true American hero" and that he holds his name "in the highest regard."

Jake Paul promotion wants ex-NBA player Glen 'Big Baby' Davis for August boxing card, sources confirm

Jake Paul, the YouTube-star-turned-prizefighter, is targeting Glen "Big Baby" Davis for a fight on his next boxing card in August, sources confirmed Thursday to ESPN.

Huskers make in-state offer to athlete Kade McIntyre

Nebraska football extended an in-state offer on Thursday afternoon, offering 2023 Archbishop Bergan (Neb.) athlete Kade McIntyre.

In his message announcing the offer, McIntyre thanked Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

The Wildest Hunting And Fishing Techniques in the World | Field & Stream

From using spider webs to catch fish to netting birds from cliffs, these hunting and fishing skills are pretty impressive

What rotisserie chicken prices say about stores' inflation strategy - CNN

At the grocery store, shoppers have seen food prices increase at their fastest pace in decades. Yet the price of one hot, juicy, spit-roasted favorite hasn't budged at several top chains: rotisserie chickens.

The Best Things I Saw On The Internet This Week