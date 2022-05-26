With just 93 days left until the Nebraska Cornhuskers kick off the 2022 football season in Ireland against the Northwestern Wildcats, kickoff times and broadcast information have been announced for the first four games of the season, two Friday matchups, and the homecoming game against the Indiana Hoosiers.
Nebraska opens the season Week Zero on Saturday, August 27 in Dublin, Ireland against Northwestern. Game time is set for 11:30 a.m. CT (which is 5:30 p.m. Irish Standard Time) and the game will air on FOX.
Week One brings the North Dakota Fighting Hawks to Memorial Stadium for the home season opener. Kickoff time is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Week Two brings the Georgia Southern Eagles to Lincoln for another non-conference matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will air on FS1.
The highly anticipated visit from longtime rival the Oklahoma Sooners in Week Three will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. CT. The matchup against the old nemesis of the Big 8/12 days will air on FOX, but I am betting a lot of you have this one circled for attending in person. The Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will be in Lincoln as well. (Friendly reminder that FOX Big Noon Kickoff is the second most watched game on average every week)
After a bye in Week Four, the Hoosiers come to Memorial Stadium for Homecoming on October 1. The visit will mark just the second time IU has come to Lincoln since Nebraska joined the Big Ten 11 years ago, but the Huskers will be looking to avoid a 0-2 record as the Hoosiers bested NU in that 2019 matchup. Game time is set for either 6:00 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT and the game broadcast is TBD.
The trip to Rutgers the following week will be on a short turnaround time as it’ll be a Friday night matchup under the lights in Piscataway on October 7. Nebraska last visited SHI Stadium in 2020 during the “Champions Week” portion of the abbreviated schedule and managed a close 28-21 win. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT and the game will air on FS1.
Finally, the matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Black Friday in Iowa City will begin at 3:00 p.m. CT and air on the Big Ten Network.
The rest of Nebraska’s 2022 football season’s kickoff and television information will be announced at later dates. The schedule was adjusted back in January to accommodate changes made during the 2020 season including changing venues for Nebraska’s matchups against Purdue and Wisconsin for future schedules to improve ticket packages and competitive balance. You can find the full schedule below.
2022 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Previous 2022 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Previous 2022 Schedule
|Aug. 27
|Northwestern
|Dublin, Ireland
|Sept. 3
|North Dakota
|Lincoln, NE
|Sept. 10
|Georgia Southern
|Lincoln, NE
|Sept. 17
|Oklahoma
|Lincoln, NE
|Sept. 24
|Bye
|Was at Rutgers
|Oct. 1
|Indiana
|Lincoln, NE
|Oct. 8
|at Rutgers
|Piscataway, NJ
|Was a bye
|Oct. 15
|at Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|Was at Michigan
|Oct. 22
|Bye
|Was Minnesota
|Oct. 29
|Illinois
|Lincoln, NE
|Was a bye
|Nov. 5
|Minnesota
|Lincoln, NE
|Was at Wisconsin
|Nov. 12
|at Michigan
|Ann Arbor, MI
|Was at Purdue
|Nov. 19
|Wisconsin
|Lincoln, NE
|Was Illinois
|Nov. 25
|at Iowa
|Iowa City, IA
Here is the entire statement from the Athletic Department:
An evening kickoff in Dublin and a national stage for a traditional rivalry highlight seven Nebraska kickoff times announced by the Big Ten Conference on Thursday.
Nebraska will open its 2022 season Week Zero against Northwestern at the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Kickoff will be at 5:30 local time in Dublin (11:30 a.m. CT) with the game televised on FOX.
Following the opener, Nebraska returns to Lincoln for a four-game homestand, including three non-conference matchups. The highlight of the homestand is a Sept. 17 visit to Memorial Stadium by Oklahoma. The matchup of long-time rivals will be televised as part of FOX’s Big Noon package with kickoff at 11 a.m. Central. Fox will also bring the Big Noon Kickoff pregame show to Lincoln for the Nebraska-Oklahoma tilt.
Nebraska’s home opener against North Dakota on Sept. 3 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. (Central) on BTN. The Sept. 10 home contest against Georgia Southern will be televised under the lights at Memorial Stadium with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on FS1.
Three additional kickoff times for Big Ten games were announced on Thursday. The Huskers’ Homecoming game against Indiana on Oct. 1 will be a prime-time matchup with kickoff at either 6 or 6:30 p.m. The network for that game will be determined at a later date.
Nebraska’s game at Rutgers on Friday, Oct. 7 will be televised by FS1 beginning at 6 p.m. (Central). Nebraska closes the regular season with its traditional Black Friday matchup with Iowa in Iowa City. The game will be played at 3 p.m. with BTN televising the contest for the third time in four seasons.
Kickoff time and television information for Nebraska’s other five games on the 2022 schedule will be determined during the in-season selection process with time and TV information announced 6-12 days in advance of the game. The Big Ten Conference also announced a prime-time kickoff for the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis on Dec. 3, and dates and times for Big Ten-affiliated bowl games.
