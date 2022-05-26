With just 93 days left until the Nebraska Cornhuskers kick off the 2022 football season in Ireland against the Northwestern Wildcats, kickoff times and broadcast information have been announced for the first four games of the season, two Friday matchups, and the homecoming game against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Nebraska opens the season Week Zero on Saturday, August 27 in Dublin, Ireland against Northwestern. Game time is set for 11:30 a.m. CT (which is 5:30 p.m. Irish Standard Time) and the game will air on FOX.

Week One brings the North Dakota Fighting Hawks to Memorial Stadium for the home season opener. Kickoff time is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Week Two brings the Georgia Southern Eagles to Lincoln for another non-conference matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will air on FS1.

The highly anticipated visit from longtime rival the Oklahoma Sooners in Week Three will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. CT. The matchup against the old nemesis of the Big 8/12 days will air on FOX, but I am betting a lot of you have this one circled for attending in person. The Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will be in Lincoln as well. (Friendly reminder that FOX Big Noon Kickoff is the second most watched game on average every week)

After a bye in Week Four, the Hoosiers come to Memorial Stadium for Homecoming on October 1. The visit will mark just the second time IU has come to Lincoln since Nebraska joined the Big Ten 11 years ago, but the Huskers will be looking to avoid a 0-2 record as the Hoosiers bested NU in that 2019 matchup. Game time is set for either 6:00 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT and the game broadcast is TBD.

The trip to Rutgers the following week will be on a short turnaround time as it’ll be a Friday night matchup under the lights in Piscataway on October 7. Nebraska last visited SHI Stadium in 2020 during the “Champions Week” portion of the abbreviated schedule and managed a close 28-21 win. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT and the game will air on FS1.

Finally, the matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Black Friday in Iowa City will begin at 3:00 p.m. CT and air on the Big Ten Network.

The rest of Nebraska’s 2022 football season’s kickoff and television information will be announced at later dates. The schedule was adjusted back in January to accommodate changes made during the 2020 season including changing venues for Nebraska’s matchups against Purdue and Wisconsin for future schedules to improve ticket packages and competitive balance. You can find the full schedule below.

2022 Schedule Date Opponent Location Previous 2022 Schedule Date Opponent Location Previous 2022 Schedule Aug. 27 Northwestern Dublin, Ireland Sept. 3 North Dakota Lincoln, NE Sept. 10 Georgia Southern Lincoln, NE Sept. 17 Oklahoma Lincoln, NE Sept. 24 Bye Was at Rutgers Oct. 1 Indiana Lincoln, NE Oct. 8 at Rutgers Piscataway, NJ Was a bye Oct. 15 at Purdue West Lafayette, IN Was at Michigan Oct. 22 Bye Was Minnesota Oct. 29 Illinois Lincoln, NE Was a bye Nov. 5 Minnesota Lincoln, NE Was at Wisconsin Nov. 12 at Michigan Ann Arbor, MI Was at Purdue Nov. 19 Wisconsin Lincoln, NE Was Illinois Nov. 25 at Iowa Iowa City, IA

