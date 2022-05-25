Get to Know New Husker Marcus Washington

Nebraska continues their momentum in the transfer portal landing former Texas receiver Marcus Washington. Not only does Washington reunite with his former quarterback Casey Thompson but he also could fill the void that was left when Zavier Betts left the team. Here is a look at Washington and what he brings to the Huskers.

What is Nebraska Getting

While at Texas Marcus Washington mainly worked out of the slot and played a similar game to what Samori Toure did this past year. Washington lacks elite speed but was able to do damage down the field as a vertical threat. Using the threat of going over the top, Washington was able to make cuts outside or work his way back to move the chains.

One thing that impressed me was the catching radius that Washington showed. Not only did he show soft hands to make the routine catches but he has the body control to go up and make some tough catches above the defensive backs.

Where He Fits In

Nebraska has made it an effort to add to the receiving room adding Trey Palmer and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and now can add Washington to the mix. That should be a big help because Nebraska has to replace the big play threat that Samori Toure and Zaiver Betts provided last year.

Omar Manning looks to be the possession receiver while Alante Brown has been a popular name this spring. You would think that Washington’s previous rapport with Casey Thompson should allow him the early advantage, but I envision we see a combination of Manning, Brown, Palmer and Washington next year as the top four receivers.