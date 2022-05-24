Three Cornhuskers Receive Big Ten Baseball Honors

It is no surprise that Nebraska’s representation on All-Conference teams this season is pretty sparse given their losing record and missing the Big Ten baseball tournament.

Only three players received recognition and none of them were placed on the first team.

Leading the way for the Cornhuskers is left-handed starting pitcher, Emmett Olson. Interestingly enough, Olson was tagged as a relief pitcher at the start of the season, but took advantage of the opportunities given to him to step into a starting spot because of injuries and inconsistency from other starters.

The 6’4” sophomore out of Maine West High School in Des Plaines, Illinois became the most reliable weekend starter for the Cornhuskers, making eight starts and nineteen total appearances. He ended the season with a 2.86 ERA, best on the team, and a record of 3-3. He tallied 65 strikeouts in 66 innings on the season.

Redshirt freshman Garrett Anglim received third-team at-large recognition. Perhaps the breakout player of the season for Nebraska, Anglim solidified himself as the starting right fielder and had the biggest night at the plate of any Cornhusker hitter when he hit three home runs in each of the first three innings in Nebraska’s shellacking of Iowa. Out of Papillion-La Vista High School, Anglim ended the season with a .303 batting average and a .478 slugging percentage.

Brice Matthews received the Sportsmanship Award for Nebraska as recognized by the Big Ten Conference. Matthews appeared in 45 games this season and was a mainstay in the middle infield. The sophomore from Humble, Texas was coming into his own toward the end of the season until he injured a knew when one of his cleats stuck in a season in the turf prior to the first game at Minnesota.

Those making the selections must believe that Maryland is headed straight to the College World Series and totally dominated conference play as they placed six players on the first-team. Chris Alleyne was named Player of the Year and Rob Vaughn is the Big Ten Coach of the Year. Rutgers placed three players on the first-team.

Tournament play starts at Charles Schwab Field at 9:00 Wednesday morning as Iowa takes on Penn State.