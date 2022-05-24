Texas Receiver Marcus Washington Commits To Nebraska Football

Nebraska picked up another wide receiver from the transfer portal today as Texas dude Marcus Washington announced his commitment on twitter!

Washington spent the last three seasons at Texas, sometimes catching passes from Casey Thompson, another dude who left the hell that is Longhorn football, choosing instead to spend some time in the paradise of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Washington’s career includes 25 receptions for 366 yards and three touchdowns, although it should be noted that in 2021 he had 18 catches for 277 yard and two touchdowns, so it appears his career is on the rise.

He joins Trey Palmer from LSU and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda from New Mexico State as other receivers our beloved Huskers have picked up from the transfer portal.

Washington was born in Saint Louis, MO, hailing from Trinity Catholic high school. He is 6-2, 191 pounds, and in 2019 he was ranked as a four-star recruit, the 24th best wide receiver, third best player in Missouri, and 145th nationally.

He brings a big body to Nebraska. Like many other transfer portal players coming to Nebraska, he brings experience.

Welcome to our beloved Huskers, Marcus Washington!