Frosted Flakes: Nebraska Passport and Possible Conference Realignment

I know I talked about it last year, but the Nebraska Passport is such a worth while activity for people in this state to do. I love how it gets us to places that we may have never heard of, or wouldn’t normally go.

My family got our first three passport stops finished on Saturday. Last year, there were several Omaha stops that we didn’t make it to, so we decided to do most of them first in hopes that we wouldn’t make the same mistake this year.

We went to Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Headquarters and Visitor Center first. The visitor’s center itself has some great information on Lewis and Clark, activities for kids to interact with and play with, and even different furs and hides of animals that were encountered along the trail. We were also able to go across the Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge while we were there.

The next stop we went to was the Great Plains Black History Museum. It is in a small historic building across the street from the Omaha Star newspaper. The front of the museum has changing exhibits. The one that we saw was on Historically Black Colleges in the United States. I had no idea that there were so many. It was very interesting.

The back has a hate and hope exhibit which was also very interesting to see. One section of it had pieces commemorating the great athletes that have come from Omaha. Johnny Rogers’ Heisman is there, as well as a signed Gale Sayers jersey. There was also information on Bob Gibson, Bob Boozer, and Marlin Briscoe.

From there we went to get lunch and drinks at the Benson Brewery. It was delicious and I just had to take some cans of the Strawberry Delight beer home.

I can’t wait to see where else the Nebraska Passport will take us this year.

Now onto your flakes.

Nebraska

McKewon: Nebraska needs to find a way to capitalize on new NCAA scholarship freedom | Football | omaha.com

The Husker recruiting operation is revved up and the NCAA removed its cap of yearly scholarship signees. Whether NU takes advantage, Sam McKewon writes, depends on how it navigates roster

Huskers end balloon release

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts says fans will not be given balloons inside Memorial Stadium for the 2022 football season.

Nebraska Big 3 Men’s Sports Complete Worst Year Since Eisenhower | KLIN - News/Talk 1400

There aren't many years that have been worse for the big three men's sports at Nebraska. Football missed the p...

Husker Football to Offer Mini-Plans This Week | KLIN - News/Talk 1400

Nebraska football fans will be able to get into Memorial Stadium for cheaper than typical single-game tickets ...

Nebraska Football 2022: Best and Worst Case Scenarios - Off Tackle Empire

What exactly are we doing here? Running through possible scenarios for 2022

From preseason favorite to missing the Big Ten tourney: What happened to Nebraska baseball in 2022? | Baseball | omaha.com

The 2022 Huskers showed what they can’t look like. They never held a winning record and finished 23-30 (10-14 Big Ten), with a .434 winning percentage that becomes the program’s

BIG Ten

Michigan State AD Alan Haller: realignment coming to the Big Ten Conference - The Only Colors

Despite the major shifts in college athletic conference realignment triggered by Texas and Oklahoma last summer, the Big Ten has thus far not made any firm moves besides announcing an ambiguous...

Coquese Washington Named Rutgers Head Women’s Basketball Coach - Rutgers University Athletics

Elsewhere

The NCAA, its NIL reluctance and the man on the inside who was right all along - The Athletic

Greg Shaheen pushed for NIL change more than a decade ago but was cast aside. Now the NCAA is left to play catchup.

Michigan State AD Alan Haller says changes coming to the Big Ten - mlive.com

https://www.mlive.com/spartans/2022/05/michigan-state-ad-alan-haller-says-changes-coming-to-the-big-ten.html?utm_campaign=spartans_sf&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones' offseason conditioning evident to teammates -- 'He's in the best shape of his life'

Patriots second-year QB Mac Jones said Monday that he amped up his conditioning over the offseason -- and it hasn't gone unnoticed by his teammates. "He's in the best shape of his life," said receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Russell Wilson's former teammate K.J. Wright predicts Broncos will finish last in the AFC West in 2022 - CBSSports.com

Wright has Denver missing the playoffs again despite its big add at QB

Bills Players Paying for Funeral of Buffalo Shooting Victim - Sports Illustrated

The Bills are doing their part to help the Buffalo community heal.

Jimbo Fisher, Nick Saban top latest and greatest college football rivalries - Sports Illustrated

The public spat between the two coaches puts them at the top of our latest and greatest Bad Blood Power Rankings.

Could the SEC stage its own college football playoff? It's all on the table at spring meetings

Would the SEC think about really shaking up the college football landscape with its own playoff? Greg Sankey addresses that and more ahead of the league's spring meetings next week.

Top college football coordinators who are ready to make the jump to becoming a Power Five head coach soon - CBSSports.com

Here are some names who could be in the next wave of coordinators to land head coaching gigs