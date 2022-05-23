Frosted Flakes: Football Recruiting Notes, Banana DNA and a Milestone Birthday

Today is my birthday. It is one of those birthdays that ends in “0”.

I know, I know. You’re wondering how I could rise up the ranks of Corn Nation so quickly at the age of 30.

Okay, stop laughing and take a breath.

And enjoy today’s Flakes.

Frosted Flakes

Huskers Softball Season Ends at NCAA Regionals - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska softball team saw its 2022 season come to an end Saturday, as the Huskers fell to North Texas, 3-0 in their third game of the NCAA Stillwater (Okla.)

HuskerOnline - Huskers see WR Jaidyn Doss playing a role on offense and special teams

WR Doss talks about his trip to Nebraska and how the Huskers see him in their offense

Eight Husker Bowlers Advance at USBC Queens - University of Nebraska

Addison, Ill. – A total of eight former Husker bowlers advanced to bracket play at the 2022 United States Bowling Congress Queens, the first major of the Professional

HuskerOnline - Nebraska one of the latest offers for OT Cline

OT Cline could be interested in taking one of this three remaining official visits to Nebraska

HuskerOnline - Nebraska sees RB Edwards in versatile role for them on the field

Versatile RB Edwards hears about the comprehensive plans that the Huskers have him mind for him with their offense

Sports! Sports! Sports!

Aston Villa Goalkeeper Assaulted by Fans During Pitch Invasion - Sports Illustrated

Manchester City released a statement apologizing to the goalie.

Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson hushes booing New York Yankees fans with home run in win

Tim Anderson hit a three-run homer and then put a finger to his lips to silence the booing fans, capping a tumultuous weekend at Yankee Stadium and helping the Chicago White Sox beat New York 5-0 Sunday night for a doubleheader sweep.

More Noise and Other Disturbances

Great Grey Owl Lands on Wildlife Photographer's Camera | PetaPixel

A photographer found herself as the subject of a photo when a giant grey owl swooped down and perched on her camera.

The Hanger Reflex: Putting A Hanger On Your Head Can Involuntarily Turn It | IFLScience

The hanger reflex can involuntarily turn your head, but it could also be used for non-invasive treatments of neurological disorders.

Entire Maine town forced to shut after its only clerk quits over denied vacation

The single clerk in a small Maine town resigned after the board of selectmen had denied her vacation request.

German farm owner saves fuel money with horse-drawn carriage | AP News

SCHUPBACH, Germany (AP) — Stephanie Kirchner’s journey to work has got longer but, she says, cheaper: she has left her SUV at home and switched to real horse power. Stud farm owner and horse trainer Kirchner, 33, says she decided “it can’t go on like this” after fuel prices jumped following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

White Pepper vs. Black Pepper: What’s the Difference?

White and black pepper both start as berries from the same plant.

Do People and Bananas Really Share 50 Percent of the Same DNA? | HowStuffWorks

HowStuffWorks talks to the scientist behind the oft-repeated (and misleading) statistic that humans and bananas share 50 percent of the same DNA.

The Weekly Dump

Stonehenge builders ate parasite-infested meat during ancient feasts, according to their poop | Live Science

A new study into fossilized feces found near Stonehenge reveals that the workers who built the ancient structure ate undercooked parasite-infested meat.

Then There’s This

Australian Elections: Why Aussies are voting in underwear on election day - NZ Herald

Hundreds of Aussies turned up to vote without pants today, despite the rainy conditions.

Dog Sneaks Into Couple’s Home and Snuggles Her Way Into Their Bed During Storm

In the strangest case of breaking and entering, an escaped dog went to sleep in a strangers’ bed after somehow sneaking into their house.