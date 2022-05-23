Frosted Flakes: Football Recruiting Notes, Banana DNA and a Milestone Birthday

Today is my birthday. It is one of those birthdays that ends in “0”.
I know, I know. You’re wondering how I could rise up the ranks of Corn Nation so quickly at the age of 30.
Okay, stop laughing and take a breath.
And enjoy today’s Flakes.
Frosted Flakes
Huskers Softball Season Ends at NCAA Regionals - University of Nebraska
The Nebraska softball team saw its 2022 season come to an end Saturday, as the Huskers fell to North Texas, 3-0 in their third game of the NCAA Stillwater (Okla.)
HuskerOnline - Huskers see WR Jaidyn Doss playing a role on offense and special teams
WR Doss talks about his trip to Nebraska and how the Huskers see him in their offense
Eight Husker Bowlers Advance at USBC Queens - University of Nebraska
Addison, Ill. – A total of eight former Husker bowlers advanced to bracket play at the 2022 United States Bowling Congress Queens, the first major of the Professional
HuskerOnline - Nebraska one of the latest offers for OT Cline
OT Cline could be interested in taking one of this three remaining official visits to Nebraska
HuskerOnline - Nebraska sees RB Edwards in versatile role for them on the field
Versatile RB Edwards hears about the comprehensive plans that the Huskers have him mind for him with their offense
Sports! Sports! Sports!
Aston Villa Goalkeeper Assaulted by Fans During Pitch Invasion - Sports Illustrated
Manchester City released a statement apologizing to the goalie.
Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson hushes booing New York Yankees fans with home run in win
Tim Anderson hit a three-run homer and then put a finger to his lips to silence the booing fans, capping a tumultuous weekend at Yankee Stadium and helping the Chicago White Sox beat New York 5-0 Sunday night for a doubleheader sweep.
More Noise and Other Disturbances
Great Grey Owl Lands on Wildlife Photographer's Camera | PetaPixel
A photographer found herself as the subject of a photo when a giant grey owl swooped down and perched on her camera.
The Hanger Reflex: Putting A Hanger On Your Head Can Involuntarily Turn It | IFLScience
The hanger reflex can involuntarily turn your head, but it could also be used for non-invasive treatments of neurological disorders.
Entire Maine town forced to shut after its only clerk quits over denied vacation
The single clerk in a small Maine town resigned after the board of selectmen had denied her vacation request.
German farm owner saves fuel money with horse-drawn carriage | AP News
SCHUPBACH, Germany (AP) — Stephanie Kirchner’s journey to work has got longer but, she says, cheaper: she has left her SUV at home and switched to real horse power. Stud farm owner and horse trainer Kirchner, 33, says she decided “it can’t go on like this” after fuel prices jumped following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
White Pepper vs. Black Pepper: What’s the Difference?
White and black pepper both start as berries from the same plant.
Do People and Bananas Really Share 50 Percent of the Same DNA? | HowStuffWorks
HowStuffWorks talks to the scientist behind the oft-repeated (and misleading) statistic that humans and bananas share 50 percent of the same DNA.
The Weekly Dump
Stonehenge builders ate parasite-infested meat during ancient feasts, according to their poop | Live Science
A new study into fossilized feces found near Stonehenge reveals that the workers who built the ancient structure ate undercooked parasite-infested meat.
Then There’s This
Australian Elections: Why Aussies are voting in underwear on election day - NZ Herald
Hundreds of Aussies turned up to vote without pants today, despite the rainy conditions.
Dog Sneaks Into Couple’s Home and Snuggles Her Way Into Their Bed During Storm
In the strangest case of breaking and entering, an escaped dog went to sleep in a strangers’ bed after somehow sneaking into their house.
Loading comments...