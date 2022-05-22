Nebraska Picks Up Defensive Lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. From Transfer Portal

Nebraska football got a HUGE pick up from the transfer portal this afternoon as Alabama defensive tackle Stephon Wynn committed!

Wynn had been a backup the past four years at Alabama, appearing in 21 games and garnering an collective 13 tackles with one quarterback hurry.

Wynn is listed at 6-4, 307 pounds on his Alabama profile. He was a Top-100 recruit out of IMG Academy in 2018. He’s from Anderson, South Carolina, and at the time he went to Alabama, he was the #3 strong-side defensive end and 74th overall recruit, according to 247Sports.

Wynn is an add at a sorely needed position. Nebraska’s defensive line saw a lot of players leave, whether through graduation or transfer. While he doesn’t have a lot of stats, Wynn has something Nebraska needs most - experience at the defensive line.

He joins Devin Drew from Texas Tech and Ochaun Mathis from TCU on the defensive line (although Mathis might be considered more of an outside linebacker).

Things just got more interesting when they looked rather bleak.

Welcome to Nebraska football, Mr. Wynn!