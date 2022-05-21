Nebraska Baseball Eliminated From Big Ten Tournament Contention

With a win on Sunday and a Purdue loss, Nebraska could have found themselves in the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha. Instead, Purdue and Maryland sat on the sidelines and watched as clouds, but no rain passed over West Lafayette for several hours before deciding that Maryland needed to catch a bus to fly back home.

Purdue and Maryland had no motivation to play on Sunday and it showed in the lack of urgency to try and get in the game. The Big Ten had decided to try and televise the game, but with the weather a factor, it should have attempted to have been moved earlier in the week to get all games in.

Maryland did not want to play in case it lost against Purdue. A loss to Purdue would have harmed their chances of clinching a national seed. Maryland was also able to save their ace Ryan Ramsey for the opening game of the Big Ten Tournament.

Purdue meanwhile just was going to be happy to make the tournament. They had lost the first two games against Maryland and neither of them were particularly close. Now depending on the outcome of Iowa and Indiana this afternoon, it looks like Maryland and Purdue get to play in an empty stadium in Omaha Wednesday night.

Nebraska meanwhile, sees their season end without making the Big Ten Tournament for the first time as a member of the Big Ten. A season which saw Nebraska go 0-5 in one run games, and then lose another in extra innings will come to an end. Nebraska also lost five pitchers to injury and had struggled with depth on the infield.

The Huskers now look to a large group of junior college transfers to try and make it back to Omaha not just once next year but twice.