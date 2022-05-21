Game 2: Huskers Fall to Okie State 7-4

With one down in the bottom of the 4th inning, a newly acquired 2-run lead and runners on 1st and 2nd for Oklahoma State, Kiley Naomi chopped a grounder deep in the hole to short. Billie Andrews scooped it and turned to toss it to third for the second out but misfired allowing Hayley Busby to score and Julia Cottrill and Naomi to advance to 2nd and 3rd.

Chelsea Alexander then slap-chopped a single up the middle to score both runners for a 4-2 lead. A double by Katelyn Carwile completed the damage and the Cowgirls finished the inning with a 5-2 lead.

The Huskers had looked to be in position for another comeback after a rally in the top of the fourth that saw the Huskers load the bases with two out followed by a Courtney Wallace single to score Abbie Squier and Brooke Andrews.

Billie Andrews added a 2-run homer in the top of the 7th, her 20th on the season.

The Cowgirls tacked on 2 more runs for the 7-4 final.

nebraska cornhuskers