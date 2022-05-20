Game 1: Huskers Take Care Of Business, Defeat the Mean Green 3-0

Billie Andrews started things off with a walk in the bottom of the first and the Huskers never looked back as the Huskers started off the Stillwater, OK, NCAA Regional with a 3-0 victory over North Texas in the opening matchup on Friday night, May 20.

Following Andrews’ walk, Cam Ybarra went to the opposite field with a single to put runners at first and second. Sydney Gray hit a shot to short which would have been a tough double play, but a throwing error in right field scored Andrews for 1-0 lead. A Mya Felder ground out to 2nd then scored Ybarra.

The Huskers added another run in fourth with Kaylin Kinney’s clutch hitting continuing after she drove in Peyton Glatter following her double.