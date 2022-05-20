Nebraska Softball/Baseball Open Thread

The Nebraska softball team opens up NCAA Regional play tonight against the North Texas Mean green while the Huskers baseball team needs a win against Michigan State to have any shot at playing in the Big Ten Tournament.

After winning the Big Ten tournament last weekend against Michigan, the Huskers open up play in the Stillwater Regional as the second seed. The team faces off against the automatic qualifier out of Conference USA in North Texas.

North Texas played a challenging schedule, including games against both the host Cowgirls and the top overall seed the Oklahoma Sooners. North Texas lost 4-2 to Oklahoma State and lost 10-0 to Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, back in Lincoln the Nebraska baseball team is down to its last two games of the regular season. The team needs to win both games and have Purdue lose twice to league-leading Maryland if the squad has any shot of making it to the Big Ten tournament in Omaha next week.

Softball

Time: 5:00 pm CT

5:00 pm CT TV/Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network – Lincoln (1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Baseball