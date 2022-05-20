Friday Flakes: Former Husker Sam Koch Retires After 16 Years in the NFL

Yesterday the Baltimore Ravens announced that Sam Koch will be retiring after 16 years in the NFL. Here is the Thank You video from the Ravens.

Sam Koch is announcing his retirement from the NFL.



Congratulations, @Sam_Koch4, on a terrific career. pic.twitter.com/YF53cWLqTn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 19, 2022

“Special day. A celebration of one of the best Ravens you’ll ever see.” pic.twitter.com/5C2wCcEJ6E — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 19, 2022

Here’s a quote from Raven’s place-kicker Justin Tucker:

“I owe much of my success over the last 10 years to Sam, and many Ravens’ victories over the last 16 years are very much because of Sam’s efforts,” Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker said in a statement. “He is an outstanding teammate and leader in our locker room, and like many great Ravens before him, he has been essential to defining our culture as a team. Sam changed the way everyone in the football world looks at punting, and his consistency and proficiency are unmatched throughout the history of our game.”

From Huskers.com

Punter Sam Koch was the catalyst behind outstanding Nebraska punting units each of the past two seasons. In his senior year in 2005, Koch put together the finest season ever by a Nebraska punter, shattering the single-season punting average record by averaging 46.51 yards per boot.

It sounds like Sam Koch will now be on the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff. So his time in the NFL isn’t quite over, but it will be a little bit different.

Sam Koch has changed the punting game -- and almost no one noticed - NFL Nation- ESPN

We need something extra. The thought reverberated for Sam Koch. In four days, the Baltimore Ravens would face one of the NFL's most explosive punt returners. Koch, a veteran punter in his ninth season, wanted to have a little something extra for him.

Alabama and Texas A&M go to timeout.



presented by @renasant pic.twitter.com/sT40cQ3Eqn — SEC Shorts (@SECShorts) May 20, 2022

SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

The Stanford-USC Game Butterfly Effect: How one firing sparked nearly 250 coaching changes - The Athletic

Clay Helton’s firing tipped the first domino in an array that eventually would reach every level of college football.

The recruiting files: Bryan Applewhite shares insights from the road

Husker running backs coach Bryan Applewhite was down in Texas going from one recruiting stop to the next on Thursday, conducting a media interview about his recruiting thoughts and personal history on the trail, all while a former recruit who played for him at Colorado State was trying to call him.

Nick Saban Seriously Said He Wants to Get Back to a Time When College Football Had 'Parity' | Barstool Sports

Hats off to Nick Saban for looking Paul Finebaum in the eyes and delivering that sentence while being 100 percent serious. That's a level of commitment to the bit I'm not sure I could ever muster.

Nick Saban: Texas A&M ‘bought every player’ in No. 1 recruiting class, Alabama ‘didn’t buy one’ - al.com

Speaking Wednesday night in Birmingham to more than a hundred local business leaders, Alabama coach Nick Saban once again offered strong thoughts about the evolving use of name, image and likeness revenue in college football.

Nebraska's newest portal target Marcus Washington set to visit this weekend

Former Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington will be in Lincoln this weekend for an official visit as the Huskers continue to court as many additions as possible from the transfer portal.

The world is falling in love with the Detroit Lions - Pride Of Detroit

It’s hard to not be romantic about the Detroit Lions. The loveable losers of the league have dealt with embarrassment and pain like no team in the NFL. I’d go even farther and speculate that no other team in professional sports has had a harder road than the Lions.

How This NCAA Ref Knows We Are Doomed As A Society | KXnO

John Higgins has the resume, and the reputation, to be considered one of the top referees in NCAA basketball. He's officiated multiple Final Fours, been downwind of the outrage spittle from the likes of Bobby Knight, Bob Huggins, and Mike Krzyzewski, and gotten doxxed by angry Kentucky fans. In other words...he's pretty much seen it all. Or Higgins thought he had seen it all, before he offered to referee an AAU tournament in Council Bluffs, Iowa, with his 15 year old son.

K-State Wildcats Football: Adrian Martinez ahead of schedule | The Wichita Eagle

What is like to catch a pass from Nebraska transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez? Now that he’s healthy, Kansas State receivers can tell you he has a strong arm.

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher rips Alabama coach Nick Saban's NIL accusations - 'Some people think they're God'

Jimbo Fisher delivered a fiery rebuttal to Alabama coach Nick Saban's comments from Wednesday night that Texas A&M "bought every player" in its vaunted 2022 recruiting class, calling Saban's comments "despicable" numerous times in a quickly assembled 9½-minute news conference.

Dave Stockton says Phil Mickelson 'was not missed' at PGA Championship annual dinner

While a handful of golf's biggest stars have expressed their disappointment that reigning champion Phil Mickelson isn't defending his PGA Championship victory this week, one former champion sounded glad that Mickelson isn't playing at Southern Hills Country Club.

Marcus Smart Is More Than Just His Defense | FiveThirtyEight

During Boston’s conference final-opening loss to Miami on Tuesday night, Marcus Smart stood on the sideline in resortwear, nursing a foot injury and politicking…

Big Ten football: If divisions are ending, Iowa will be left out - Black Heart Gold Pants

As conference alignment comes into focus amidst new rules, the Big Ten is exploring their options slowly and the Hawkeyes may be left holding the bag

Jimbo Fisher goes scorched-earth on Nick Saban while complimenting FSU’s Bobby Bowden - Tomahawk Nation

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban made waves throughout the college football landscape yesterday by levying accusations about programs including Texas A&M, Miami, and Jackson State buying players. Those waves led to a tsunami-sized rant from Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher this morning as he defended his program while continually lobbing verbal grenades at Saban.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

10 Most Powerful DC Martial Artists

The DC Universe is full of super-powered beings with the strength of demigods. If you’re not blessed with the gift of meta-human abilities, it's probably best to learn some martial arts if you're going to defend yourself. Luckily, there are plenty of characters with extensive knowledge to learn from.

This Neighborhood Sinkhole Gave Way To Something Surprising Underground

When Albert Reitz went out to mow his lawn, the last thing he expected was that the ground would cave beneath him. It turns out Albert and the rest of his neighbors were living on top of a sinkhole. Even more surprising was what the hole lead to underground.

Star Wars’ TV Rebellion: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ ‘Ahsoka,’ and ‘Andor’ Rise | Vanity Fair

An exclusive look at the master plan for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, ‘Andor’ with Diego Luna, ‘Ahsoka’ with Rosario Dawson—and a fleet of new shows.

The Best Things I Saw On The Internet This Week

A hero in Kazakhstan saves a 3-year-old hanging from a window on the 8th floor pic.twitter.com/TULsT5getN — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) May 13, 2022