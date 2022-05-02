Frosted Flakes: Sixty Year Old Fries, Strange Souvenirs, and NFL Draft Recap

Happy Monday!

Here’s your Flakes

Frosted Flakes

From one Husker to another Watch @CamTaylorBritt_ get his draft call from a former @HuskerFBNation QB.#RuleTheJungle | #RuleTheDraft



Watch the #NFLDraft on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/6GzXTdIpMW — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 30, 2022

Huskers Finish Drake Relays - University of Nebraska

Darius Luff was the runner-up in the men’s 110-meter hurdles to lead the Huskers at the Drake Relays on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Felder Lifts Huskers to Five Inning Victory Over Buckeyes - University of Nebraska

Mya Felder doubled twice and drove in four runs to power the Nebraska softball team to a 9-1 five-inning victory over Ohio State in the final game of a three-game

Former Husker Samori Toure is taking his talents to Wisconsin

In 2021, Toure led Nebraska with 46 receptions, 898 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He earned All-Big Ten third team honors from Pro Football Focus and was a member of the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

Eight Huskers ink NFL deals after 2022 NFL Draft

Eight Huskers inked NFL deals following the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

NFL teams draft two Huskers in the second round, ending a six year drought

First the Philadelphia Eagles took Cam Jurgens at number 51, ending a six-year Nebraska run without a second-round pick.

Sports! Sports! Sports!

Georgia makes history with record 15 players selected in NFL draft

Georgia’s 15 draft picks are the most players any college team has had selected since the NFL draft shifted to a seven-round format in 1994.

Lincoln Riley isn’t altering transfer portal recruiting that irked Pat Narduzzi

Lincoln Riley’s focus on raiding the transfer portal has irritated Pittsburgh’s Pat Narduzzi as his top receiver, Jordan Addison, considers joining USC.

Giannis Antetokounmpo threw himself an alley-oop off the backboard vs. Celtics in NBA Playoffs [VIDEO] - SBNation.com

What a play from Giannis.

‘I don’t know what the solution is’: Isaiah Wong’s money demands exposed college sports’ complicated NIL issue - CBSSports.com

There is a distinct difference between NIL rights and pay-for-play advocacy and the latter is taking over in college sports

Penn Relays: 100-year-old Lester Wright runs 100-meter dash

100-year-old Lester Wright not only ran the 100-meter dash at Penn Relays — he held his own against younger guys. The crowd of 38,000 loved it.

Poop! Poop! Poop!

Fire crews rescue Washington woman after she falls headfirst into toilet - CNN

If you think hiking stinks, get a load of this ...

Wrong! Wrong! Wrong!

The Most Popular Cheap Beer Brands In Every State, Visualized - Digg

Budweiser takes the cake in almost half the country, but a few other beers stake their claim across the country.

Reading Makes You Smarter

Should You Really Eject A USB Before Yanking It Out? | IFLScience

We all yank out the USB, but should we really be pressing eject first?

Alabama police seeking masked woman caught on camera stealing lawnmower with Crimson Tide yard sign | Fox News

Alabama police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman caught on camera riding a stolen lawnmower and pulling a trailer with other stolen items, including a University of Alabama yard sign.

These male spiders use built-in leg catapults to escape sexual cannibalism | Live Science

Once mating is over, male orb-weavers catapult off the bodies of females to avoid being eaten, moving at a speed that's too fast to glimpse with the naked eye.

Why lawns may have had their day - BBC Future

Many of us create or maintain lawns in our gardens without giving it a second thought. But could these innocent patches of greenery be a colossal waste of space?

The 19th-Century Hipster Who Pioneered Modern Sportswriting

More than a century before GoPro, Thomas Stevens' around-the-world bike ride vaulted first-person "sports porn" into the mainstream.

Limb Lengthening Surgery Is Becoming More Popular

Originally designed to correct mismatched length in legs, limb-lengthening surgery has become increasingly popular for men looking to permanently increase their height.

Mars helicopter spots wreckage from Perseverance landing - The Verge

NASA has released images of a wreckage from its Ingenuity helicopter stationed on Mars. The images captured the Perseverance rover’s backshell, parachute, and debris from the wreckage.

Decades-Old McDonald’s Fries Discovered Hidden Behind Wall of Home in Illinois | Coast to Coast AM

A normally routine home improvement project in Illinois took a strange turn when a family found a decades-old bag of McDonald’s french fries hidden behind a wall.

Then There’s This

Americans bring 'souvenir' artillery shell to Israel airport | AP News

JERUSALEM (AP) — A bomb scare set off scenes of panic at Israel's airport after an American family showed up with an unexploded artillery shell they had found in the Golan Heights and intended to bring back as a souvenir.

How my epic fail of a preteen makeover made me a star. Sort of. | CBC Radio

When Jennifer Warren's Grade 6 haircut went horribly awry, it led to an even more disastrous theatrical debut.

Help Wanted: Cold

Antarctica's 'Penguin Post Office' is hiring : NPR

If you can sort mail, sell postage stamps and count penguins, this could be the job for you.