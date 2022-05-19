Thursday Flakes Brings You Love For Nick Saban

I really do not need to say that Nick Saban is one of the greatest if not the greatest college football coach of all time.

I also do not need to say that Nick Saban is also one of the most loathed coaches in college football. Possibly of all time.

But that last part comes with the territory. He wins conference championships, national championships, and recruiting wars on a regular basis.

Some say he cheats. Maybe he does and maybe he doesn’t. Up until now, there is no proof of this. At least nothing the NCAA or the US legal system can nail him on.

So when he comes out and accuses another team of tipping the scales (legally, mind you) because of money being funneled into the hands of athletes to come to their school, there is a collective eye roll that can be felt across the college football world.

But if Nick has proven one thing, it is that he can adapt. Yes, it came across as a bit whiny when he does complain. However, he almost always seems to change his collective system to roll with the punches. Maybe at worst, he gets a 2 loss season.

Nick is changing because that is what he does best. Fans can complain about his attitude all they want but Coach Saban is already five steps ahead of everyone else.

Maybe instead of raining down on him for his words we start seeing it for what it is. A slight of hand.

Jimbo Fisher confronts Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/el4PQCa6TD — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) May 19, 2022

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska baseball offense dominates in victory over Oral Roberts | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

In its final nonconference game of the regular season, Nebraska baseball ended on a high note defeating Oral Roberts 9-5 just two days after its eight-hour marathon loss to Illinois.

Dylan Edwards flips unofficial to official for Nebraska this weekend

Huskers to host Dylan Edwards for an official visit now over weekend

