Wednesday Flakes Brings You Another Haiku That You All Expect And Love

The grass growing fast

Another season is here

We still need more rain

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska WR transfer Latrell Neville commits to North Texas football

Nebraska wide receiver transfer Latrell Neville announced his commitment Monday to North Texas. Neville took to Twitter and share his commitment, tweeting a picture of himself in a Mean Green uniform with the tweet having the caption, “Let’s Get Paid!” in the post.

Father-son connection revives Husker Hoops Mania

"There's so much more to us than just being football players." Huskers raise funds for Special Olympics Nebraska.

Other News From The Sporting World

The young Yankees fan who lost his autographs

On March 19, an 11-year-old Yankees fan lost his beloved autograph collection at a spring training game. He still can't believe what happened next.

Big Ten leaders agree focus should be on Playoff, but scheduling priorities vary - The Athletic

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and conference ADs want to aid in the league's CFP efforts, but preserving rivalries will be tricky.

Orioles' Matt Harvey suspended 60 games by MLB for distribution of banned substance - CBSSports.com

MLB announced Harvey's suspension on Tuesday

XFL Announces ESPN, ABC Will Have Broadcasting Rights - Sports Illustrated

All 43 games will be aired and distributed across ABC, ESPN and FX.

U.S. State Department pushes Russia to see detained basketball star Brittney Griner - pennlive.com

The NBA also weighed in on the matter Tuesday, with Commissioner Adam Silver saying that he is working “side by side” with the WNBA's commissioner to try and bring Griner home.

Phil Mickelson's legacy will never be the same - The Washington Post

As his implosion continues, Phil Mickelson's legacy will never be the same.

College football today: ‘It is completely off the rails’

The head of the American Football Coaches Association said the current state of college football will lead to coaches leaving the game.

US Soccer reaches landmark deals with USWNT, USMNT: 'Very rewarding'

The new CBAs are culmination of a decades-long fight by the USWNT for equal compensation and fair treatment; their pool will increase by 54 percent.

The Ringer's 2022 NBA Mock Draft

Who will go no. 1 in 2022? Breaking down Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr., and more.

Yellow Journalism

How the Liver King Built an Empire by Eating Raw Organ Meat | GQ

From the medieval trappings of his Texas mansion to his raw liver-based diet, the TikTok star and supplement magnate promotes living like a caveman in all aspects of life.

Inside Taylor Hawkins' Final Days as a Foo Fighter - Rolling Stone

Music, Film, TV and Political News Coverage

Atlanta’s No. 1 Broker Bought Homes for Big Investors From 600 Miles Away - WSJ

A.J. Steigman runs his own real-estate brokerage firm from his home in Parkland, Fla., and hasn’t set foot in Georgia for two years

Auditory Enlightenment