Nebrasketball: Huskers Land Transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel From SMU

While everyone was scouring the web for the next defensive line transfer, the Husker basketball program was finalizing it’s roster for the 2022-23 season. Yes, Fred Hoiberg and his crew has brought in another scorer and defender to aid in the upcoming season.

Emmanuel Bandoumel comes to Nebraska from the Great White North of Canada via Texas. He spent the past two years playing for the Southern Methodist Mustangs. Emmanuel is 6’4” and comes in at 180 pounds. Not the tallest or heaviest but he makes up for it in grit and intensity on the court.

During his time at University Park he started all the games and averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists his first year and jumped up to 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game this past one.

He has a fairly clean shot shooting 35% from beyond the arch and 82.3% from the free throw line. This all while helping lead the Mustangs to the second round of the NIT.

Before SMU Emmanuel played at Hill College in Texas where he put up 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists he freshman year.