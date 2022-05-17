Frosted Flakes: Summer’s Coming and New Husker Volunteer Volleyball Coach

Thursday is the last day of school for my students and Friday is my last day. Somehow this year has seemed harder than last year.

The students have been making it pretty clear for the last couple weeks that they are more than ready for summer to start and the craziness that we have planned for this week will amp that up even more.

We had field day yesterday, science experiment day today, and tomorrow we finally get to go back to having our 3rd grade kickball tournament. Hopefully my class will pull off a win.

Summer is coming and we all can’t wait.

Nebraska

McKewon: Nebraska hype train picks up steam on the recruiting track | Football | omaha.com

Maybe you’re not quite ready for the offseason Husker hype train. But it’s coming. It started Sunday with the commit of Alabama defensive back transfer Kaine Williams.

What we know about the Husker wide receivers so far

The recruiting files: Bryan Applewhite shares insights from the road

Big games on tap for both squads this weekend, but Nebraska and Oral Roberts seek to build momentum Tuesday | Baseball | journalstar.com

John Cook’s horse named Nebraska volleyball’s volunteer assistant coach

The Nebraska Volleyball Team has gained a new coach this off-season. However, the coach has never even been to a practice.

Elsewhere

Wrestling legend Ric Flair, 73, to take part in 'last match' on July 31 in Nashville - CBSSports.com

Arguably the best to ever do it, Flair has not wrestled a match since 2011

Zac Taylor explains the Bengals’ new approach to the offseason - Sports Illustrated

How Cincinnati is moving past the Super Bowl loss in an effort to get back. Plus, some final thoughts on the 2022 NFL schedule, an inside look at how the Chargers’ viral anime video came together and more.

Epicenter leads 2022 Preakness Stakes odds without Derby champ Rich Strike | NBC Sports

Derby runner-up Epicenter, the 6-5 favorite, has another shot at victory with Rich Strike skipping the 147th Preakness Stakes (May 21, 4-7:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

Browns FB hails Laguna Woods shooting 'hero' Dr. John Cheng

Stanton grew up and Orange County and wrote that Cheng was his primary care physician.

In Case You Wanted To Know

Scientists Figure Out Why Female Octopuses Self-Destruct After Laying Eggs