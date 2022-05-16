Frosted Flakes: Softball Regionals, Doorway on Mars and Spring Planting

It’s planting season here on the ranch - and everywhere around us. Gardens and fields are being worked and filled with seeds and plants. Some much-needed rain has helped bring things to life.
Happy Spring!
Frosted Flakes
Huskers Claim Big Ten Tournament Title After 3-1 Victory - University of Nebraska
The Nebraska softball team (40-14) claimed the Big Ten Tournament title after beating No. 23 Michigan (36-16) 3-1 in eight innings on Saturday afternoon. This marked the
Otterdahl, Rogers Win B1G Titles - University of Nebraska
Maxwell Otterdahl was crowned the Big Ten shot put champion, and Jenna Rogers made it a sweep of the Big Ten indoor and outdoor high jump titles as the Huskers competed
Huskers Add Three More Titles at B1G Meet - University of Nebraska
The Nebraska track and field team collected three more Big Ten titles on the final day of the Big Ten Outdoor Championships to give them a total of six for the weekend.
Huskers Head South for Stillwater Regional - University of Nebraska
The Nebraska softball team (40-14) has been selected for the Stillwater NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Okla., and will play North Texas (35-14) on Friday, May 20,
Huskers land Alabama transfer portal transfer DB Kaine Williams
Nebraska picks up commitment from transfer portal DB Kaine Williams from Alabama.
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach resigns following suspension
Following a paid suspension, Nebraska Women’s Basketball Associate Head Coach Chuck Love announced his resignation Friday.
Sports! Sports! Sports!
Defending champion Oklahoma Sooners earn top seed in NCAA Division I Softball Championship
Defending champion Oklahoma has earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship, which begins on Friday, and includes a 64-team field that will also feature 12 SEC teams.
Stephen Curry Completes Degree, Graduates From Davidson - Sports Illustrated
The Warriors guard reached a huge milestone on Sunday.
HuskerOnline - 2024 OT Sprague stops by to check out Nebraska
Nebraska gets a quick visit from 2024 R250 OT Andrew Sprague
Drew Brees is reportedly done at NBC
The network reportedly “soured” on Brees as an in-game analyst.
Oklahoma Sooners football sign QB General Booty, fans love his name
More Noise and Other Disturbances
Pub in Vogue, England rebuffs magazine’s name-change request | AP News
LONDON (AP) — The owner of a rural English pub says he was asked to change the bar’s name by a fashion magazine because of the village where it’s located: Vogue. Mark Graham, who runs the Star Inn at Vogue, said he received a letter from British Vogue publisher Conde Nast, saying the name could “cause problems” because members of the public might confuse the two businesses.
Want to Spot a Liar? Science Says Ask Them Questions Like This | Inc.com
Photo From Mars Curiosity Rover Looks Like We Found a Doorway
The Curiosity rover on Mars snapped an image on May 7th that appears to show a cleanly-cut hole (a doorway) in a rock face.
A Computer Powered By An Algae Battery Ran For A Whopping Six Months | IFLScience
Scientists have developed a battery that is powered by cyanobacteria doing photosynthesis.
‘It was a life-or-death situation’: Passenger recounts safely landing plane after pilot passed out
A passenger who safely landed a single-engine plane after the pilot passed out said he did not have time to panic because he knew it was a “life-or-death
Then There’s This
School accidentally sells Mother's Day roses with thong inside: 'Unfortunate mistake'
A Pennsylvania school is apologizing after accidentally selling faux flowers that contained thong underwear to students
