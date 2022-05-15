 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Big Ten Softball Champion Huskers Headed to the Stillwater Regional

Nebraska has 40 wins, their first B1G title and an NCAA bid. Is that enough?

By Andy Ketterson
Is a conference title only a beginning? The show continues in Stillwater.
Andy Ketterson

The Nebraska Cornhuskers softball team -

  • Winners of 40 games
  • Big Ten regular season 2nd place finishers
  • And 2022 Big Ten Tournament Champions!!

(sorry, just wanted to give them the Apollo Creed-level introduction they deserve)

- have been selected as the #2 seed in the Stillwater, Oklahoma Regional hosted by Oklahoma State.

The Huskers (40-14, 17-5) will open play on Friday at 5pm against the #3 seed North Texas State (35-14, 17-7) who finished 2nd in the West Division of Conference USA then defeated Western Kentucky 9-0 to claim the Conference USA Tournament Championship.

The regional seeds are as follows:

#1 - Oklahoma St
#2 - YOUR Nebraska Cornhuskers
#3 - North Texas State
#4 - Fordham University

Oklahoma State will play Fordham at 7:30pm.

