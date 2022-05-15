Big Ten Softball Champion Huskers Headed to the Stillwater Regional

The Nebraska Cornhuskers softball team -
- Winners of 40 games
- Big Ten regular season 2nd place finishers
- And 2022 Big Ten Tournament Champions!!
(sorry, just wanted to give them the Apollo Creed-level introduction they deserve)
- have been selected as the #2 seed in the Stillwater, Oklahoma Regional hosted by Oklahoma State.
The Huskers (40-14, 17-5) will open play on Friday at 5pm against the #3 seed North Texas State (35-14, 17-7) who finished 2nd in the West Division of Conference USA then defeated Western Kentucky 9-0 to claim the Conference USA Tournament Championship.
The regional seeds are as follows:
#1 - Oklahoma St
#2 - YOUR Nebraska Cornhuskers
#3 - North Texas State
#4 - Fordham University
Oklahoma State will play Fordham at 7:30pm.
