Nebraska Picks Up Alabama Transfer Safety Kaine Williams

Nebraska gained another player in the defensive secondary as former Alabama safety Kaine Williams committed to our beloved Huskers. Williams announced his commitment on twitter earlier today after visiting Nebraska this past weekend.

Williams was a four-star commit to Alabama out of Marrero, Louisiana, Mickey Joseph’s home town. He generated no stats last season and played in only one game on Alabama special teams - the national title game against Georgia. He has decent size at 6-2, 203 pounds.

He joins a crowded secondary as Williams is the 6th new secondary player in this class. Others include Tommi Hill from Arizona State, Omar Brown from Northern Iowa, DeShon Singleton from Hutchinson Community College and Javier Morton from Garden City Community College. They all join Jaeden Gold and Malcom Hartzog as new recruits.

There will no doubt be plenty of competition in the defensive secondary group.

Welcome, Kaine Williams, to Nebraska Football!