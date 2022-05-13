Five Heart Podcast 278: Baseball Struggles While Softball Soars

This week, Greg, Todd, and Jon discuss Jon’s recent neck procedure (he’s probably fine) and sounds that sound a lot like a dog throwing up on the kitchen floor (she didn’t).

The Husker baseball team did not take care of business this past weekend at Minnesota, and it was the Gophers’ first conference series win in three years. So now Nebraska needs to exceed expectations in its final two weekends of baseball for the best chance to make the Big Ten Tournament.

And speaking of Big Ten Tournaments, the Husker Softball team beat Penn State to advance in the bracket. They will face Ohio State later today. Make sure you keep track of the recaps and rundowns from our correspondent Andy.

We talked about Bryce McGowens earning an invitation to the NBA Combine and Todd has a plan to do away with the one-and-done college basketball player.

Finally, we answered some of your NIL questions from the YouTube comments on Jon’s latest video.

Enjoy, Go Big Red, and congrats to Hoss Reuter and all the other graduates walking across the stage today.