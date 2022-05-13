Friday Flakes: D1 Council To Vote to Eliminate Divisions as a Requirement for Conference Championship Games

Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports tweeted this out yesterday:

Source says the D1 Council will indeed vote next week on eliminiating the division requirements for football conference title games, paving the way for ACC, B1G, Pac-12, MWC, etc. to eliminate divisions in 2023. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) May 12, 2022

Well this will be interesting to watch going forward. Is Bryan implying that the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 are wanting to eliminate divisions?

Especially since he did not include the SEC in his tweet.

the SEC will discuss their schedule options in a few more weeks. Will be changes once UT/OU join. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) May 12, 2022

What do you think?

I like the idea of keeping divisions solely because I would not be interested in watching two teams play each other consecutively. It is kind of dumb, but I’ll stick with it nonetheless.

Oh also, if you are interested in student-athletes enjoying a recreational drug then there’s this:

Source also notes that D1 Council is set to approve update to NCAA drug policy, allowing students who test positive for marijuana to receive education instead of a suspension (this is related to postseason/championship NCAA tests) — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) May 12, 2022

Facilities

Things are really coming along with the new facilities project at Memorial Stadium. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/hWvbjNisaJ — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) May 12, 2022

Husker kicker Bleekrode on the way, eager for the challenge

If the travel schedule is maintained, Nebraska's newest scholarship place-kicker will be in town by Sunday.

We're not going to put a BREAKING tag on that or anything, but some may place it in the 'well, that's nice to know' category, certainly Husker fans who are very much hoping to live a life that doesn't include assuming the worst on 30-yard field goal attempts.

Husker hoops walk-on commit Cale Jacobsen eager to jump in next month

Cale Jacobsen earns points for shooting it straight right off the bat.

"Honestly, I grew up as a Creighton fan and we were kind of a Creighton family," he was saying Tuesday night. "So we always loved beating up on the Huskers."

Loyalty once questioned, Brent Venables out to prove patience pays off in heralded return to Oklahoma - CBSSports.com

Bob Stoops stopped by a table in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa last week. It was doubling as a workspace. Media had posted up knowing full well that coaches and administrators had to pass by on their way to check in for conference spring meetings.

In quiet moment, Stoops was asked the Big Why at Oklahoma. Why, after Lincoln Riley's abrupt departure, was this the job for Brent Venables?

"You kiddin' me?" Stoops shot back. "It's Oklahoma."

College basketball power rankings: Big 12 reigns supreme, ACC struggles in final 2021-22 conference comparison - CBSSports.com

Unlike in the 2020-21 season, when reasonable minds could disagree over which conference closed the campaign as the best in college basketball, there should be little debate over the matter following the 2021-22 season. Not only did the Big 12 produce its second straight national champion in Kansas, but the league was consistently excellent throughout the season.

.@danny__woodhead headed to US Open final qualifying after making a long one to seal it, what a celly pic.twitter.com/sBFSdBCyUy — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) May 12, 2022

Jorge Alfaro striking out on a pitch that hits him pic.twitter.com/jnnvqA2gGX — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) May 11, 2022

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

The Technium: 103 Bits of Advice I Wish I Had Known

Today is my birthday. I turn 70. I’ve learned a few things so far that might be helpful to others. For the past few years, I’ve jotted down bits of unsolicited advice each year and much to my surprise I have more to add this year. So here is my birthday gift to you all: 103 bits of wisdom I wish I had known when I was young.

9 Unique Restaurants To Try In Lincoln - TravelAwaits

But, did you know that Nebraska is home to amazing Greek cuisine, as well as New Mexican fusion, Philly sandwiches, pizza, burgers, and more? Nowhere in the state is the melting pot of cuisine more prevalent than Lincoln. The state capital may be home to one of the blue bloods of college football with the Cornhuskers, an outstanding race car museum, and wonderful green space, Lincoln is also home to great food representing the globe.

In no particular order, here’s a look at nine delicious dining options to explore in the Star City.

My Perfect Omaha Food Day - Restaurant Hoppen

A podcast I’ve grown fond of ends each interview by asking its guest to describe their ultimate food day, and I’ve found the answers to be fascinating. It’s also caused me to consider what that day might look like for me, but using only Omaha restaurants.

So without further ado, here it is: this is where I’d eat given one calorie-free, budget free day of indulgence.

5 Ways to Avoid Living Vicariously Through a Child - All Pro Dad

As I sat in the stands at my son’s basketball game, a parent of a kid from the other team sat behind me, constantly yelling harsh comments at his son and berating the referees. It was uncomfortable and embarrassing. I felt bad for the kid. It was like watching him get pulled back and forth in a tug of war between the game and his dad. Mind you this was 11- and 12-year-old basketball. I thought to myself, “Why does this game mean so much to this guy?” Because he was living vicariously through his son. I’ve been there too.

Sheriff Agrees To Stop Stealing Cannabis Cash From Armored Cars, Saying His Deputies 'Are Not Highway Robbers'

The settlement came after the Justice Department agreed to return more than $1 million in proceeds from state-licensed marijuana businesses in California.

Why Is There a Baby Formula Shortage? What to Know and Why It’s Getting Worse - WSJ

With 40% of the most popular baby formula brands out of stock in late April, manufacturers are working to increase production

