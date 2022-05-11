Bryce McGowens To Participate In 2022 NBA Combine

Bryce McGowens received an official invitation to participate in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine next week in Chicago. He was one of 76 players invited to the combine, which will take place May 18-22.

McGowens is the first Husker to participate in the draft combine since Isaiah Roby in 2019. McGowens is looking to become the third Husker draft pick in the last four years and the first one-and-done prospect in Nebraska history. He is generally projected to be a first round draft pick in most mock drafts.

The younger McGowens brother finished his career at Nebraska sitting at or near the top for a number of program records. He finished in the top-10 of Nebraska’s school freshmen charts in points (522, 1st), free throws made (162, first), free throws attempted (195, first), field goals (160, 2nd), three-pointers (40, 6th), and rebounds (161, 4th). McGowens also set the school record for most points by a freshman in his debut with 25 points versus Western Illinois, and in a conference game with 29 points versus Rutgers.

Bryce McGowens also ranked third nationally among true freshmen in scoring prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament with 16.8 points per game. He led all freshmen nationally with 162 free throws made and was second in free throw attempts (195).

Prior to the start of the Big Ten Tournament, McGowens earned Big Ten All-Freshman and Third-Team All-Big Ten honors (the third-team were both Coaches and Media). McGowens was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week eight times this past season, good for second most in conference history. He was also named Big Ten Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press.

McGowens did not earn Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors, but he did post a stellar season for the Huskers in averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game prior to the Big Ten Tournament. He played through a wrist injury in the loss to Northwestern in the BTT which resulted in his average points taking a small hit for the season average.

Coverage of the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022 begins Thursday, May 19 on ESPNews from 2-4 p.m. (CDT) and moves over to ESPN2 from 4-6 p.m. Then on Friday, May 20 it will broadcast from Noon-1 p.m. (CDT) on ESPN2 and 1-4 p.m. on ESPNews.