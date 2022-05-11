Wednesday Flakes Says Stay Hydrated

It’s almost summer. Don’t forget to water your grass.

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska mailbag: How well are Scott Frost and Mark Whipple’s offensive ideas meshing? - The Athletic

Frost and Whipple need to get on the same page and stay there. All indications are that they're close after this spring.

Philadelphia Eagles draft pick, former Nebraska center Cameron Jurgens posts hilarious training video

Cam Jurgens is getting his summer reps in at the farm.

The Weekender: Texas is Basically Just Nebraska, NCAA Proposes Another Hoops Media Timeout, and Agiye Hall Disses Bama Fans | Eleven Warriors

Texas is shockingly comparable to Nebraska lately, the NCAA might add *another* media timeout to college hoops and a former Bama receiver criticizes Tide fans.

Husker hoops among final four schools for four-star '23 prospect

Gus Yalden, the four-star hoops prospect who has family ties and some time spent living in Nebraska, has the Huskers in his final four,...

Huskers ready for Big Ten Tournament

The Nebraska softball team heads to East Lansing, Michigan for the Big Ten Tournament.

Other News From The Sporting World

College sports is broken, but can it be fixed?

Now that the traditional model has collapsed, a bunch of stakeholders need to get together to decide what is next for college athletics.

Bob Lanier, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame center and former No. 1 overall pick, dies at 73 - CBSSports.com

Lanier averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds over 14 seasons with the Pistons and Bucks

MLB: Angels lefty Reid Detmers throws no-hitter vs. Rays

Reid Detmers threw his no-hitter in just the 11th start of his career.

PGA TOUR declines players’ request to play opening LIV event

The PGA TOUR has denied the conflicting event releases for those members who sought to play in the opening event of the LIV Golf Invitational series. TOUR members were informed of the decision via a memo sent Tuesday evening.

Notre Dame Basketball: Mike Brey says coaches need to shut up & adjust - One Foot Down

Loosest coach in America

ESPN reports: Doug Brenner loses lawsuit against NCAA | News | kezi.com

Former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner lost his lawsuit against the NCAA Friday, according to reports from ESPN.

Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

One Canadian team is just a win away from advancing to the second round. For another, it's one loss and they're out. Here are five things to know as we head into Wednesday's post-season action

Who will win the NBA title? We have no idea. - The Washington Post

As the NBA changes, dominant superteams are out and refreshing balance is in.

Yellow Journalism

Why Celebrities Like Kevin Hart and Dave Grohl Go on the ‘Hot Ones’ Talk Show - Eater

The popular YouTube show harnesses the power of hot sauce to make celebrities like Kevin Hart, Idris Elba, and Lorde more relatable.

Inspector General: IRS Destroyed 30 Million Taxpayer Documents - Americans for Tax Reform

The IRS purposefully destroyed 30 million taxpayer documents, according to an audit report published Monday by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA). Rather than work through its backlog, agency brass decided to just destroy the documents instead:

A shortage of health aides is forcing out those who wish to get care at home : Shots - Health News : NPR

Home health care workers are among the lowest paid, shifting the burden of long-term care to aging and overstressed family members or assisted living centers, which are often understaffed themselves.

Auditory Enlightenment