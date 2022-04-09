Nebraska Football Spring Game - How To Watch - TV, Radio, Streaming

Today is Nebraska’s annual Red-White Spring game!

Are you going? Are you watching? Or are you doing something else and waiting on football in the fall?

Nebraska’s Spring Game will be on BTN at 1:00 pm.

Larry Punteney, Damon Benning and Meghan McKeown will be on the call for BTN.

The Huskers Radio Network will provide radio coverage.

You can stream the audio from Huskers.com, or better yet, get the Huskers app on your phone and listen to it there.

Husker Sports Network coverage begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, Jessica Coody and Jeremiah Sirles will provide the coverage of the Red-White game on the Huskers Radio Network.

I use the Huskers app on the phone for pretty much everything. I can get it nearly anywhere, and it works pretty well. Having said that I haven’t gone hunting in Western Nebraska for a very long time, so I’m not sure how well it works there.