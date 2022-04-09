Nebraska Spring Game And Baseball Thread!

Today is a great day for Husker sports!

You’ve got your Nebraska football spring game at 1:00 pm. Todd and I will be at Memorial Stadium today, then heading over to Haymarket Park for some baseball vs Rutgers.

Nebraska’s Spring Game will be on BTN at 1:00 pm.

Nebraska Baseball vs Rutgers at 3:15

Our beloved Huskers lost the first game of the series 7-5.

LHP Emmett Olson will get the Saturday start, coach Will Bolt said. The sophomore made his first career start last month at Kansas State, going 3 innings. #Huskers looking for similar length this time. — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) April 9, 2022

Fan Information for Spring Game!

Nebraska will welcome fans to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the annual Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO. Approximately 46,500 tickets have been sold for the spring game with tickets still available. Below is information for fans attending Saturday’s Red-White contest, with kickoff set for 1:05 p.m.

Tickets & Gate Information

Fans are encouraged to purchase mobile tickets in advance of Saturday’s game. Tickets are $10 each and available at Huskers.com.

On game day, tickets may still be purchased for $10 when purchased through Huskers.com and choosing mobile delivery. Tickets purchased in person at ticket windows on game day will be $20 each.

The Athletic Ticket Office on Stadium Drive will open at 9 a.m. Additional ticket selling locations at Gate 10 and Gate 21 will open at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased using credit/debit cards or cash.

Fans are reminded to access their mobile tickets to the game prior to reaching the stadium gates. In order to make the process of entering Memorial Stadium as efficient as possible fans are encouraged to access their ticket account and save their digital tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps prior to arrival.

Stadium gates will open at 11:30 a.m. Gates 1, 6, 8, 16 and 16a and 22 will be closed for entry.

Because of construction, the walking path outside the northeast corner of the stadium will be closed. Some fans will need to walk around South Stadium to reach their entry gate.

Re-entry will be allowed through the end of the third quarter. After that point, there will be no entry to Memorial Stadium.

Fans are reminded that the University of Nebraska has a clear bag policy to enter Memorial Stadium. For more information on clear bags and other game day policies and procedures, please visit huskers.com/gameday.

Parking & Transportation Information

There will be several cashiered lots around Memorial Stadium for fans. Lots on the UNL Campus, at Haymarket Park and Pinnacle Bank Arena will all cost $10 each.

All campus lots open at 6 a.m. and payment for those lots will be credit or debit card only. (No Cash)

All Pinnacle Bank Arena controlled lots (Festival Parking, PBA Garage) open at 7 a.m. and are Cash Only.

All Haymarket Park Lots (19, 20, 21) open at 8 a.m. and are Cash Only.

Fans holding a ticket to the 3:15 Nebraska baseball game with Rutgers will be able to park for free by showing the lot attendants their pre-purchased game ticket.

All parking is general admission.

Responsible tailgating will be enforced by lot attendants.

Please remember to travel light and that all bags, purses or carry items must conform to Memorial Stadium’s clear bag policy.

The city’s Big Red Express (StarTran) will not be operating for the spring game.

The City of Lincoln Parking Services allows fans to reserve parking online for $8-$10 for the Spring Game. For locations and rates, visit parkandgo.org. Use the Passport Zone 90 to park at any meter all-day for only $10. https://qrco.de/bcICCF This is available the day of the Spring Game from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Download at the App Store, passportparking.com. When creating a new session, use Zone 90. Parking meters are enforced Monday-Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The INS parking lot located West of Memorial Stadium on 8th Street will open at 7 a.m. and cost $25 for patrons. Cash and credit cards accepted.

To avoid gameday traffic and parking challenges, fans are urged to visit lincoln.ne.gov/closures or use the Waze mobile app.

Rosters & Media Coverage

Rosters will be sold at Memorial Stadium concession stands for $1.

Rosters for the spring game will be also available on-line at Huskers.com later this week, available to download on the official Huskers mobile app, and QR codes will be placed in the Memorial Stadium concourses to download the roster.

The Huskers Radio Network will provide radio coverage of the Red-White game statewide and around the world through Huskers.com, and the official Huskers App. Husker Sports Network coverage begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, Jessica Coody and Jeremiah Sirles will provide the coverage of the Red-White game on the Huskers Radio Network.

The game can be seen live on BTN beginning at 1 p.m. Larry Punteney, Damon Benning and Meghan McKeown will be on the call for BTN.

Other Game Details

The Husker Nation Pavilion will be staged on Stadium Drive on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. The Husker Nation Pavilion will include food vendors, inflatables, face painting, balloon twisters and other interactive activities for fans of all ages. All activities on Stadium Drive will shut down at kickoff.

The National Anthem will be performed by nearly 100 Barbershop Singers selected from barbershop chapters across Eastern Nebraska. They will be accompanied on the field by 100 military veterans, active duty military and patriots holding American flags.

There will be a Pershing Rifle performance at halftime.

During the game, health care workers will be recognized. FNBO donated 3,000 spring game tickets to area health care workers.

