Nebraska Rally Falls Short As Rutgers Wins 7-5

Nebraska scored only once while loading the bases four times while Shay Schanaman gave up 7 runs, 9 hits, including 3 home runs as our beloved Huskers fell to Rutgers 7-5 in the opening game of this weekend’s three-game series.

The game had an ominous start as Rutgers Ryan Lasko hit a home run as the first batter. Nebraska answered back in the first inning, Brice Matthews and Cam Chick earned walks then max Anderson flied out to right field advancing Matthews. Chick then advanced to second on a wild pitch while Matthew scored. The bases were loaded when both Griffin Everitt and Garrett Anglim walked, but failed to capitalize as Nick Wimmers popped up, then Luke Sartori grounded out.

Rutgers scored another run in the third inning as Schanaman hit Mike Nyisztor, then allowed singles to Nick Cimillo and Richie Schiekofer, Cimillo scoring Nyisztor. Rutgers runners advanced on a wild pitch, but Schanaman avoided further pain when Danny DiGeorgio ground out to third base.

Rutgers picked up two more runs in the fifth when Lasko was hit by a pitch, then Cimillo homered to center field. Nebraska scored a run as Cam Chick tripled to right field scoring Matthews who had earlier singled.

The Scarlet Knights scored three more in the sixth. Chris Brito doubled. Nyisztor doubled. Then Lasko homered AGAIN. ‘

The score sat at 7-2 and stayed that way until the bottom of the ninth.

Our beloved Huskers tried to rally, as Colby Gomes singled as the lead off batter. Core Jackson flew out, but Matthews singled, advancing Gomes. Chick was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Max Anderson struck out, but Everitt doubled, clearing the bases.

The score sat at 7-5, where it stayed as Anglim struck out swinging to end the game.

Our beloved Huskers inability to drive runners home is quite maddening as Nebraska left 9 on base. The loss drops Nebraska to 12-16 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. Rutgers goes to 6-1 in the Big Ten and 23-6 overall. The Scarlet Knights have an eight-game winning streak.

The second game of the series will be tomorrow at 3:17 pm. Emmett Olson will start for Nebraska.