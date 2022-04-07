Husker NFL Draft Tracker 3 Weeks Till Draft

We are officially a couple of weeks out from the 2022 NFL Draft and that means plenty of mock drafts and speculation of where the Huskers in this draft could end up going. As we continue to see Cam Jurgens stock shoot up, Samori Toure has been linked to a couple of teams while Cam Taylor-Britt is getting more praise. Here is a look at all the news and notes on the Huskers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mock Drafts

Shane Hallam at Draft Countdown released his latest 7 Round NFL Mock Draft. Only three Huskers were included in this mock.

4th Round, Pick 126. New England Patriots: Cam Jurgens

4th Round, Pick 135. Kansas City Chiefs: JoJo Domann

6th Round, Pick 196: Baltimore Ravens: Cam Taylor-Britt

Arif Hasan of The Athletic did a 7 Round Vikings only Mock Draft that saw Jurgens selected in the fifth round.

Round 5, Pick 156: Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska More traits than production, Jurgens nevertheless is a tantalizing prospect because of his second-level athleticism. The Vikings have Garrett Bradbury under contract for one more year, but they do have to think about their long-term prospects at the position. The Vikings could go in several directions here to resolve some of their depth issues, but this allows them to avoid the interior offensive line in the next draft if all goes well. Jurgens has remarkable testing for the position and showcases it on the field but does have some issues with core strength, length and taking the right angles into his blocks.

Over at CBS Sports, Josh Edwards did a 7 Round Jets only Mock Draft that saw Jurgens taken in the 3rd round.

No. 69 overall: Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska Jurgens is an ultra athletic interior offensive line prospect. He is still a bit rough around the edges when it comes to technique but he plays with a mean streak to the whistle and is a perfect fit for the wide zone blocking scheme. It may seem a bit early to take Jurgens but many are going to have to come around to the idea. They have added some other contributors to the offense through free agency with tight end Tyler Conklin, tight end C.J. Uzomah and offensive guard Laken Tomlinson.

At the Seattle Seahawks team page they had Rob Rang do a Seahawks only Mock Draft that saw Jurgens be their 3rd round pick.

Third Round, No. 72 overall – Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska The Seahawks allowed incumbent starting center Ethan Pocic to leave town in free agency and if they view Austin Blythe as the certain long-term solution as his replacement, the club likely would have signed the soon-to-be 30-year old free agent from Kansas City for longer than one year. Prior to joining the Chiefs, Blythe started for Waldron and new offensive line coach Andy Dickerson with the Los Angeles Rams, so the club probably feels comfortable with the idea of him starting again for them in 2022. Adding a talented youngster to groom behind him would make sense, however, especially given how well Jurgens’ quickness and tenacity would fit in Dickerson’s zone scheme.

Over at Pro Football Network their NFL Draft Analyst Oliver Hodgkinson did a Carolina Panthers only mock draft that saw Jurgens and Taylor-Britt both going to Carolina.

Round 4, Pick 107: Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska Matt Paradis is a 32-year-old center who is potentially heading for free agency. Additionally, center was one of the spots where the Panthers had the most struggles during the 2021 NFL season. As part of their offensive line overall, figuring out their future at the pivot has to be a key consideration. Following his outstanding performance at the NFL Combine, Cameron Jurgens might not still be on the board at pick 107. If he is, the mustachioed beef jerky producer makes the ideal mid-round center prospect. He’s a ridiculous athlete who would make a perfect roadblock for Christian McCaffrey at the second level. Furthermore, he plays the game with violent hands and impressive intensity. Round 5, Pick 144: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska The Panthers added a plethora of defensive backs over the course of the 2021 season. From the selection of Jaycee Horn in the first round to the trades for Stephon Gilmore and C.J. Henderson, Carolina packed the cornerback room as Rhule sought to build a defensive bully. However, Gilmore is scheduled to hit the open market, as is Donte Jackson. As a result, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Carolina add further reinforcements in April. That’s exactly what the Panthers do in this 2022 7-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Double-dipping into the Nebraska pool of players, Cam Taylor-Britt would be a steal at the top of the fifth round. A competitive monster with ball skills and insane athletic ability, Taylor-Britt also is a strong and competent run defender.

Over at SB Nation Steelers site Behind the Steel Curtain they did a 3 Round Mock Draft that had two Huskers being taken in the third round.

90. Tennessee Titans: Cam Jurgens

104. Los Angeles Rams: Cam Taylor-Britt

The San Diego Union Tribune did a 3 Round Mock Draft that saw only one Husker selected. They had Jurgens going in the third round to the Baltimore Ravens with the 76th pick.

Over at Fansided Packers site Dairyland Express they did a Packers Only Mock Draft that saw JoJo Domann being their 3rd round selection.

Packers mock draft: Round 3, pick 92: JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska Despite the Packers re-signing De’Vondre Campbell, they could still use some depth and playmakers at the position. Krys Barnes is a solid backup, but JoJo Domann could be a more explosive and versatile option. He’s listed as a linebacker, but played a lot of slot corner at Nebraska as well. He’s a good run defender which allows defenses to protect against both the pass and ground game when he’s on the field. That versatility could help him get on the field in nickel and dime packages and ensure the Packers still have guys who can step up in run support.

Los Angeles Chargers Fansided page Bolt Beat had JoJo Domann being the Chargers 3rd round pick in their latest mock draft.

Linebackers may not be valued much in Brandon Staley’s defense and that might be why Kyzir White was allowed to walk for only $3 million. However, the team would still benefit from replacing White with a really weak linebackers room and adding two extra top-100 picks allows the Bolts to do just that. And the team does that with a linebacker that, on paper, would fit Staley’s defense to a tee. I am not sure there is a better mid-round prospect that fits what the Chargers want to do on defense while also filling a hole than JoJo Domann. Domann is going to make his living in the NFL as a coverage linebacker. Whether it is man or zone (in this case man), Domann showcased being one of the best coverage linebackers in all of college football last season. He also has the versatility to play both inside in coverage as well as outside linebacker in coverage assignments. Domann is not going to be asked to get to the passer much on the edge but the Chargers could get creative (which Staley loves to do), bringing Domann to the line of scrimmage with the intent of manning up a tight end or running back while sprinkling in the occasional blitz. The reason why Domann is a third-round prospect is that he is not the traditional hard-hitting linebacker that can stop the run. However, the Chargers have that in Kenneth Murray, who does not have great coverage abilities and instead is better as someone who can shoot the gap on the offensive line. Taking Domann not only replaces Kyzir White as a coverage linebacker, but it also puts both Domann and the other linebackers in LA in a better position to thrive.

Greg Auman of The Athletic did a Jacksonville Jaguars Mock Draft that saw JoJo Domann going in the 6th round.

Round 6, Pick 198: LB JoJo Domann, Nebraska Domann was at Nebraska for six years, so he’ll turn 25 before his rookie season begins. He’s a converted safety who moved to linebacker halfway through his time in Lincoln, finishing with nine forced fumbles. Being picked this low, his best avenue to making the roster is on special teams. He has dealt with multiple ACL injuries and missed the end of last year with a hand injury, so staying healthy is also a key to him sticking around.

Fan Nation Lions site All Lions put out a Lions Only Mock Draft that had Cam Taylor-Britt going in the third round at pick 97.

No. 97 overall – Cam Taylor-Britt, CB/S, Nebraska The Lions need secondary depth, and help address this with the selection of Taylor-Britt in the third round. Like Hill, the Nebraska product is a versatile piece who can do a number of things well. He’s not as consistent as Hill, and had trouble with tackling, both in the box and in the open field. Yet, he ran a 4.38 40, and has the potential to develop into a solid depth piece. He plays well against the pass, and could wind up being a legitimate contributor with seasoning.

Rankings

Over at Pro Football Network, both Oliver Hodgkinson and Ian Cummings put out their most recent Top 300 Big Boards. Each analyst had the same four Huskers in their rankings and even had them ranked in the same order. But they do differ on where each player is ranked.

Hodgkinson

115. Cam Taylor-Britt

139. Cam Jurgens

171. JoJo Domann

221. Samori Toure

Cummings

64. Cam Taylor-Britt

71. Cam Jurgens

193. JoJo Domann

248. Samori Toure

Player Specific News

Samori Toure

Aaron Wilson at Pro Football Network broke the news that several teams have shown interest in Samori Toure.

Fansided Packers site, Dairyland Express recently published an article on Samori Toure and his fit with the Packers as a potential vertical threat.

Here is USA Today’s Packer’s Wire on Green Bay’s interest. Packers among teams with ‘heavy interest’ in Nebraska WR Samori Toure

With the report of the Bengals showing interest in Toure, SB Nation Bengals site Cincy Jungle wrote up an article on the report and their take on it.

Here is Fan Nation Bengals site All Bengals take on Cincinnati’s interest in Toure

49ers Webzone covers the 49ers holding pre-draft meeting with Nebraska WR Samori Toure

USA Today’s 49ers Wire on Report: 49ers interviewed WR prospect from Nebraska

Cam Jurgens

Over at The Athletic, Nick Baumgardner published an article looking at Mid Round Prospects from Power 5 Schools. One of the players he highlighted was Cam Jurgens.

Fan Nation Broncos site Mile High Huddle is doing a series on Finding Broncos and one of thos players they highlighted is Cam Jurgens.

One of the most athletic linemen in the class, Jurgens (a former prep TE) still has some work to do in the power department. But few college centers move as well as he does. Nebraska pulled Jurgens on gap runs, and his lateral movement as a pass protector is impressive. He covers a scary amount of ground in the screen game and can be a weapon in the right system. Finishing is still something Jurgens can be wobbly with, as it doesn’t matter how fast you climb to the second level if you can’t engage for very long. Jurgens is likely a center only. But a mid-round investment worth monitoring.

Over at SB Nation Cowboys site, Blogging the Boys they did an All Sleeper Team for the Cowboys that had Jurgens as their center.

Cam Jurgens is another undersized, athletic center prospect, much like Tyler Linderbaum, and was one of the Cowboys allotted 30 pre-draft visitors. If Dallas passes up on Linderbaum in the first-round, Jurgens would be a nice consolation prize at some point on Day 3.

Ben Stille

Athlon Sports put out their Defensive Line Rankings and listed Stille came in at 25.

Going to throw out a few more under the radar names that stand out from early grading, based only on athleticism and production for now.



iOL, Cole Strange

TE, Austin Allen

iDL, Ben Stille

LB, Troy Andersen

JoJo Domann

Here is a look at my JoJo Domann NFL Draft Scouting Report

JetNation.com did a Scouting Report on Domann

Cam Taylor-Britt

The Huddle Report released their Scouting Report on Cam Taylor-Britt

Taylor-Britt just completed a team visit with the Buccaneers and PewterReport.com wrote up an article on the visit.

