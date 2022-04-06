Nebraska Athletic Department Releases Upcoming Red-White Spring Game Fan Information

Nebraska announced today that it has sold 46,500 tickets to the Red-White game which is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. this Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

That number appears to be low but I think after the past four seasons the fact that 46,500 fans are willing to show up for a practice is actually quite impressive. I believe that the number will get well over 50,000 by the time the game actually starts.

If you are still interested then you can buy advanced tickets for $10 a piece at Huskers.com.

The Memorial Stadium gates will open at 11:30 a.m. Please remember that the gates 1, 6, 8, 16 and 16a and 22 will be closed for entry because of the new construction. I have always gone in Gate 16, so I guess I will have to find a new way in.

The rest of the information can be found below.

I do not believe that you will be able to buy a beer in Memorial Stadium this coming Saturday.

Here is the full statement from the Athletic Department: