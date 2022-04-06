Wednesday Flakes Brings You The Master...

End of passion play

Crumbling away

I’m your source of self-destruction

Veins that pump with fear

Sucking darkness clear

Leading on your death’s construction

Taste me, you will see

More is all you need

Dedicated to

How I’m killing you

Come crawling faster (faster)

Obey your master (master)

Your life burns faster (faster)

Obey your

Master

Master

Master of puppets, I’m pulling your strings

Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams

Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing

Just call my name ‘cause I’ll hear you scream

Master

Master

Just call my name ‘cause I’ll hear you scream

Master

Master

Needlework the way

Never you betray

Life of death becoming clearer

Pain monopoly

Ritual misery

Chop your breakfast on a mirror

Taste me you will see

More is all you need

Dedicated to

How I’m killing you

Come crawling faster (faster)

Obey your master (master)

Your life burns faster (faster)

Obey your Master

Master

Master of puppets, I’m pulling your strings

Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams

Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing

Just call my name ‘cause I’ll hear you scream

Master

Master

Just call my name ‘cause I’ll hear you scream

Master

Master

(Master, master)

********************Bitchin’ Guitar Solo*************************

Master

Master

Where’s the dreams that I’ve been after?

Master

Master

Promised only lies

Laughter

Laughter

All I hear or see is laughter

Laughter

Laughter

Laughing at my cries

Fix me

*************************Another Bitchin’ Guitar Solo**************************

Hell is worth all that

Natural habitat

Just a rhyme without a reason

Never-ending maze

Drift on numbered days

Now your life is out of season

I will occupy

I will help you die

I will run through you

Now I rule you too

Come crawling faster (faster)

Obey your master (master)

Your life burns faster (faster)

Obey your master

Master

Master of puppets, I’m pulling your strings

Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams

Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing

Just call my name ‘cause I’ll hear you scream

Master

Master

Just call my name ‘cause I’ll hear you scream

Master

Master

Mankilling Mastodons

On Deck: Nebraska Baseball vs. Omaha

Fresh off its road sweep of Ohio State last weekend, the Nebraska baseball team heads back on the road to play a midweek game at Omaha on Wednesday evening. First pitch for Wednesday’s game is set for 6:30 p.m. at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.

Huskers earn NCAA Regional Bid

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) – The Nebraska bowling team’s quest for a seventh NCAA title begins next weekend, as the Huskers will travel to Rochester, N.Y. for the NCAA Regional.

Trey Palmer's speed and personality make strong initial impression in Husker camp

It's been going pretty good, Trey Palmer said, exhibiting skill at general Midwestern small-talk right off the bat. OK, he then...

The Whipple Effect: Though not revolutionary, the beauty in Nebraska OC’s offense lies in its versatility – The Athletic

Huskers are fortunate to have Mark Whipple as a rash of injuries hit the tight ends this spring. “The next guy’s gotta be ready," he said.

Other News From The Sporting World

Bob Bowlsby addresses if Texas/OU leaving factored into retirement decision

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby addressed whether or not the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners leaving factored into his retirement.

Big Ten football: Projecting preseason win totals for every team

Will the Big Ten get back to the College Football Playoff this season as a national championship contender?

2022 Masters odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions by advanced model that nailed seven golf majors - CBSSports.com

SportsLine simulated the Masters 2022 featuring Tiger Woods at Augusta National Golf Club 10,000 times

Terrell Owens excited to join Fan Controlled Football, open to NFL return | theScore.com

Terrell Owens can't wait to return to the football field. The Hall of Fame wide receiver is joining the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to team up with quarterback Johnny Manziel as a member of the Zappers, according to ESPN's Tim McManus.

Tennessee State football to open 2023 season at Notre Dame on national TV

Coach Eddie George's connections led to Tennessee State football landing a game at Ohio State for the 2023 season opener

Baylor, Athletic Director Mack Rhoades Announce 10-Year Contract - Our Daily Bears

Rhoades has been Baylor’s Athletic Director since 2016.

Mark Emmert, NCAA are running out of time to implement major change - Sports Illustrated As society (and Congress) continues to push for change, college sports’ governing body’s leaders know the window to solve their problems is closing fast.

‘Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off’ Captures the Gravity of Chasing Air - The Ringer

Sam Jones’s HBO Max documentary on the skating legend centers on what it looks like to be a pioneer in a progressive endeavor—and how it feels when the glory of weightlessness gives way to the dread of the void

Cubs bold predictions: From Willson Contreras to Brennen Davis

Willson Contreras gets an extension? Clint Frazier an All-Star? Ethan Roberts leads Cubs in saves? Remember you heard it here first.

Yellow Journalism

The Long Goodbye to Saturn's Rings - The Atlantic

The planet’s defining feature is slowly disappearing.

Lamb of God's Randy Blythe Would Return to the Czech Republic With the Blessing of His Deceased Fan's Family | MetalSucks

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe says he'd return to the Czech Republic, but only with the blessing of his deceased fan's family.

Will dollar dominance give way to a multipolar system of currencies? | The Economist

Recent trends suggest the yuan will not gain much | Finance & economics

Tech Stocks Fall, Bond Yields Rise Ahead of Fed Minutes - WSJ

Technology stocks led losses as bond yields hit their highest level in three years and investors awaited more details about the Federal Reserve’s plan to raise interest rates.

We've been calling Machu Picchu by the wrong name : NPR

A Peruvian historian and an American archaeologist say Hiram Bingham was given bad information when he arrived at the ancient Incan ruins — and we've all been going along with it.

Researchers Made a New Message for Extraterrestrials - Scientific American

Scientific American is the essential guide to the most awe-inspiring advances in science and technology, explaining how they change our understanding of the world and shape our lives.

Auditory Enlightenment