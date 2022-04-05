Frosted Flakes: National Championship Game and a Women’s Sports Only Bar

Did you watch the National Championship Game last night?

I tried to watch some of it, but my ESPN app was being difficult and so I just had to settle for check in on the score occasionally.

I didn’t have a huge interest in watching. It did get me wondering about National Championship viewership throughout different sports. The 2022 NCAA Football National Championship had about 6 million more viewers than last year’s Basketball National Championship.

Nebraska and Wisconsin’s Volleyball National Championship had 1.2 million, which is a record, but it is about 3 million below last year’s Women’s Basketball Championship. I couldn’t find numbers for this years game. As more of the women’s basketball games were televised, the tv ratings have increased. I would like to bet that the volleyball ratings would increase even more, if the tournament was given more tv time.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Husker notes: Injuries forcing Nebraska to consider different spring game format | Football | omaha.com

A spate of injuries – both before and during spring camp – have forced Frost and his coaches to consider a different spring game format from the usual two-team approach.

How's it going over there? The Husker draft hopefuls and who's next up to replace them

Austin Allen will confess. Distance has made him really dig those Husker spring practice clips that pop up on social media,...

Back home where it started, why induction into Nebraska High School HOF 'means a little more' for Niles Paul | Football | journalstar.com

"It just doesn't reflect me, but reflects my whole community and everybody that assisted me and helped me get to where I need to be."

College football surprise teams for 2022 season: ESPN likes Florida State, Nebraska

...

Sam Griesel saw Nebraska players as superheroes growing up. Now he's in their position | Men's Basketball | omaha.com

Sam Griesel was ready to play basketball overseas. Then Fred Hoiberg called and asked if he wanted to play for his hometown Huskers. Now Griesel is betting on himself.

Elsewhere

Masters 2022: Tiger Woods' attempt to play, Jordan Spieth's struggles among 10 storylines at Augusta National - CBSSports.com

Course changes, full attendance and Spieth's rollercoaster ride all complement the Big Cat

NFL draft: Eagles, Saints shake up first round via trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints now have multiple first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft.

What Do Cities Lose When They Lose Pro Sports? - The Ringer

In negotiations between the Oakland Athletics and city officials over the future of the A’s in Oakland, more is on the line than just baseball

‘The Sports Bra’: Bar showing only women’s sports opens

One bar owner is deciding to take on the male-dominated sports world by opening a bar that only shows women’s sports.