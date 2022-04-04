Adam Howard of South Alabama To Become New Nebrasketball Assistant

It only took a couple of weeks but head Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has hired his first assistant to replace Doc Sadler and Matt Abdelmassih who were let go of at the end of the season. On Monday it was announce that South Alabama Associate Head Coach Adam Howard will be joining the team.

"He's a very well-rounded coach and fits what we're looking for and needed in this position."

- @CoachHoiberg



Welcome to the Big Red Fam, @AdamHoward14! pic.twitter.com/uXsaxCKLsl — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) April 4, 2022

Adam comes to Nebraska after four seasons with the Jaguars. His defensive background is probably a major reason he was picked up by Fred. This season South Alabama went 21-12 which is the most wins in a season since the 2007-08 season. They ranked in the top 40 nationally in scoring defense averaging 64.4 points a game all while keeping their opponents shooting just 0.404 ranking them 37th in the nation. Blocked shots were at 25th in the nation with 4.9 per game.

“He’s a very well-rounded coach and fits what we were looking for and needed in this position,” Hoiberg said. “He’s great on the floor, does an excellent job in player development and has a lot of connections to get us involved with high level recruits.”

Before heading to South Alabama Adam had stops at Troy University, Tennessee, Southern Miss, and Moorhead State. He played college ball at Western Kentucky from 2004-08 where he logged in 2.3 minutes a game while averaging 1.3 points, 0.1 rebound, and 0.1 assist per game his senior season. As you can see, his coaching career is going better than his playing.

Welcome to Nebraska Coach Howard!